LG’S THIRD GENERATION L SERIES TO DEBUT AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS
New L SeriesIII Features Signature LG Design Elements with Android 4.4 OS
SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling the third generation of its popular L Series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2014. The L SeriesIII devices retain LG’s distinctive minimal design philosophy while boasting an impressive package that includes enhanced hardware, UX features and OS unmatched in its class. With the original L Series and L SeriesII having enjoyed tremendous success worldwide, the L SeriesIII is expected to continue the momentum with its handsome design and practical user benefits inspired by LG’s more premium G Series.
Key elements of LG’s design heritage can be found in all facets of the visually striking L SeriesIII smartphones. The seamless layout, delicate finishing, refined metallic frame and Quick Window smart cover all come together perfectly in the L SeriesIII. Quick Window, which comes in three vibrant colors, is the first cover from LG to be designed specifically for a mid-range smartphone. Quick Window also offers functional benefits beyond just protection from drops and bumps, as the see-through window allows one to see who’s calling and check the time without opening the cover.
All L SeriesIII models come with Android 4.4 KitKat, making them further stand out in the mid-tier market. LG has equipped the entire lineup with Google’s latest OS in order to provide the most up-to-date and optimized Android experience to a larger audience. In addition the refined UI that’s more beautiful and immersive, KitKat offers improved performance and a more intuitive user experience.
“In addition to inheriting the refined design aesthetic that is synonymous with LG’s premium devices, the L SeriesIII provides an array of user benefits that extend far beyond a simple upgrade,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “From the design to the OS to the UX, the L SeriesIII exemplifies LG’s commitment to bringing the best smartphone experience to as many consumers as possible. We’re confident that the L SeriesIII will be a strong volume driver in 3G markets.”
Visitors to MWC 2014 can experience the first three L SeriesIII smartphones — L40, L70, L90 — firsthand at LG’s Booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via.
L Series III Design Interview: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYsjqaO6jnw
L90 Key Specifications:
– Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-Core
– Display: 4.7-inch IPS (960 x 540) qHD
– Memory: 8GB / 1GB RAM
– Camera: 8.0MP / 1.3MP
– Battery: 2,540mAh (removable)
– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat
– Size: 131.6 x 66.0 x 9.7mm
– Network: 3G (HSPA+21Mbps)
L70 Key Specifications:
– Processor: 1.2 GHz Dual-Core
– Display: 4.5-inch IPS (800 x 400)
– Memory: 4GB / 1GB RAM
– Camera: 8.0MP or 5.0MP / VGA – depends on market
– Battery: 2,100mAh (removable)
– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat
– Size: 127.2 x 66.8 x 9.5mm
– Network: 3G (HSPA+21Mbps)
L40 Key Specifications:
– Processor: 1.2 GHz Dual-Core
– Display: 3.5-inch (480 x 320)
– Memory: 4GB / 512MB RAM
– Camera: 3.0MP
– Battery: 1,700mAh or 1,540mAh (removable) – depends on market
– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat
– Size: 109.4 x 59.0 x 11.9mm
– Network: 3G (HSDPA+14.4Mbps)
