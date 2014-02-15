LG’S THIRD GENERATION L SERIES TO DEBUT AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS

SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling the third generation of its popular L Series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2014. The L SeriesIII devices retain LG’s distinctive minimal design philosophy while boasting an impressive package that includes enhanced hardware, UX features and OS unmatched in its class. With the original L Series and L SeriesII having enjoyed tremendous success worldwide, the L SeriesIII is expected to continue the momentum with its handsome design and practical user benefits inspired by LG’s more premium G Series.

Key elements of LG’s design heritage can be found in all facets of the visually striking L SeriesIII smartphones. The seamless layout, delicate finishing, refined metallic frame and Quick Window smart cover all come together perfectly in the L SeriesIII. Quick Window, which comes in three vibrant colors, is the first cover from LG to be designed specifically for a mid-range smartphone. Quick Window also offers functional benefits beyond just protection from drops and bumps, as the see-through window allows one to see who’s calling and check the time without opening the cover.

All L SeriesIII models come with Android 4.4 KitKat, making them further stand out in the mid-tier market. LG has equipped the entire lineup with Google’s latest OS in order to provide the most up-to-date and optimized Android experience to a larger audience. In addition the refined UI that’s more beautiful and immersive, KitKat offers improved performance and a more intuitive user experience.

“In addition to inheriting the refined design aesthetic that is synonymous with LG’s premium devices, the L SeriesIII provides an array of user benefits that extend far beyond a simple upgrade,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “From the design to the OS to the UX, the L SeriesIII exemplifies LG’s commitment to bringing the best smartphone experience to as many consumers as possible. We’re confident that the L SeriesIII will be a strong volume driver in 3G markets.”

Visitors to MWC 2014 can experience the first three L SeriesIII smartphones — L40, L70, L90 — firsthand at LG’s Booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via.

L Series III Design Interview: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYsjqaO6jnw

L90 Key Specifications:

– Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-Core

– Display: 4.7-inch IPS (960 x 540) qHD

– Memory: 8GB / 1GB RAM

– Camera: 8.0MP / 1.3MP

– Battery: 2,540mAh (removable)

– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat

– Size: 131.6 x 66.0 x 9.7mm

– Network: 3G (HSPA+21Mbps)

L70 Key Specifications:

– Processor: 1.2 GHz Dual-Core

– Display: 4.5-inch IPS (800 x 400)

– Memory: 4GB / 1GB RAM

– Camera: 8.0MP or 5.0MP / VGA – depends on market

– Battery: 2,100mAh (removable)

– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat

– Size: 127.2 x 66.8 x 9.5mm

– Network: 3G (HSPA+21Mbps)

L40 Key Specifications:

– Processor: 1.2 GHz Dual-Core

– Display: 3.5-inch (480 x 320)

– Memory: 4GB / 512MB RAM

– Camera: 3.0MP

– Battery: 1,700mAh or 1,540mAh (removable) – depends on market

– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat

– Size: 109.4 x 59.0 x 11.9mm

– Network: 3G (HSDPA+14.4Mbps)

