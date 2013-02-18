LTE-CAPABLE TAB-BOOK FROM LG TAKES THE HYBRID TABLET-NOTEBOOK FORMAT TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL

SEOUL, Feb. 18, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) will be showcasing its own interpretation of a tablet-notebook hybrid device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Equipped with Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology for a high speed internet experience, this powerful tablet and notebook hybrid allows users to connect to the internet, regardless of where they are. Thanks to its hidden slide-out physical keyboard, the Tab-Book is more functional than a conventional tablet, offering greater productivity when it comes to creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Running Windows 8 on Intel Core i5, the slim and light Tab-Book features a precise 5-point multi-touchscreen and a superb slide-out keyboard that differentiates it from other hybrids. A simple press of the Auto-Sliding button reveals the keyboard which emerges from behind the screen for instant touch typing action. The Tab-Book’s In-Plane Switching (IPS) display delivers a premium picture with lifelike color expression and a wide 178-degree viewing angle to further enhance the user experience.

“The Tab-Book is going to appeal to consumers who want the convenience of a tablet but also the productivity of a notebook and don’t want to carry two devices all the time,” said Il-geun Kwon, Senior Vice President and Head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s IT Business Unit. “Many other products that claim to do both require making too many sacrifices in performance and weight. We think we’ve hit the perfect balance here and with super fast LTE connectivity, we’re delivering true convergence of computing and mobile devices.”

LG’s new LTE-enabled Tab-Book will be available this week in Korea, with additional market availability to be announced at a future date.

