Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LTE-CAPABLE TAB-BOOK FROM LG TAKES THE HYBRID TABLET-NOTEBOOK FORMAT TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL

Corporate 19/02/2013

LG Proves That Content Consumption And Productivity Can Coexist

Without Sacrifice

LTE-CAPABLE TAB-BOOK FROM LG TAKES THE HYBRID TABLET-NOTEBOOK FORMAT TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL

SEOUL, Feb. 18, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) will be showcasing its own interpretation of a tablet-notebook hybrid device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Equipped with Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology for a high speed internet experience, this powerful tablet and notebook hybrid allows users to connect to the internet, regardless of where they are. Thanks to its hidden slide-out physical keyboard, the Tab-Book is more functional than a conventional tablet, offering greater productivity when it comes to creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

 

Running Windows 8 on Intel Core i5, the slim and light Tab-Book features a precise 5-point multi-touchscreen and a superb slide-out keyboard that differentiates it from other hybrids. A simple press of the Auto-Sliding button reveals the keyboard which emerges from behind the screen for instant touch typing action. The Tab-Book’s In-Plane Switching (IPS) display delivers a premium picture with lifelike color expression and a wide 178-degree viewing angle to further enhance the user experience.

 

“The Tab-Book is going to appeal to consumers who want the convenience of a tablet but also the productivity of a notebook and don’t want to carry two devices all the time,” said Il-geun Kwon, Senior Vice President and Head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s IT Business Unit. “Many other products that claim to do both require making too many sacrifices in performance and weight. We think we’ve hit the perfect balance here and with super fast LTE connectivity, we’re delivering true convergence of computing and mobile devices.”

 

LG’s new LTE-enabled Tab-Book will be available this week in Korea, with additional market availability to be announced at a future date.

 

 # # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More