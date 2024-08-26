Momentum Builds for LG’s West Virginia Tech Initiatives; LG NOVA Established Local Operations

MORGANTOWN, W.V., Aug. 26, 2024 — LG Electronics today announced that it has established operations in the West Virginia as part of its strategic innovation initiative with the state aimed at advancing the development of new technologies for renewable energy, healthcare and industries of the future.

LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center, is opening offices in Morgantown and plans to open another office in Huntington, hometowns for West Virginia University and Marshall University, respectively. To celebrate the office opening in Morgantown, LG is hosting an Open House event on Monday, August 26th at its new office space to meet with startups, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

In addition, LG NOVA is recruiting now for regional operations directors for Morgantown and Huntington, and anticipates hiring additional positions including engineering and technical roles in the months ahead.

The expansion supports LG Electronics’ bringing 275 jobs to West Virginia, to spur the growth of new technologies, investments and economic development for companies and people in the area as announced earlier this year by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and LG Electronics CEO William Cho.

Primefocus Health

Exemplifying how LG is driving innovation in the Appalachian Region, Primefocus Health, the new digital health venture launched in collaboration with LG NOVA, announced its first customer: Marshall Health Network Inc., a leading West Virginia-based academic health system.

Primefocus Health and Marshall Health Network are working together to customize the Primefocus Health platform to support Marshall Health Network in addressing key regional healthcare issues, such as obesity, healthy aging, substance use disorder, and rural healthcare needs. The Marshall Health Network serves 1.4 million residents in 40 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

The Primefocus Health platform enables providers to deliver a personalized, complete care experience and improve access to quality healthcare. As part of the collaboration, Primefocus Health will also be actively hiring for roles related to the implementation and support of these solutions, creating new job opportunities within the region. Read more about this announcement at LGNOVA.com.

Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, LG Electronics corporate executive vice president for innovation and head of LG NOVA, said, “Our collaboration with the State of West Virginia enables us to drive innovation and create transformative technologies and businesses to positively impact the people of West Virginia and the broader Appalachian region. We look forward to growing our contributions in the state, and we’re excited about the incredible potential this collaboration holds for advancing our business and the region’s development.”

