NEW LG PREMIUM NOTEBOOKS DELIVER CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN AT CES 2011

LG Sets New Standard for Notebooks with LG P210, LG P420 and LG A520

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –- LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled three new premium notebooks at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Featuring sleek outer casings and streamlined style for a modern look, LG P210, LG P420 and LG A520 deliver a new dimension in notebook design and technology.

Offering compact, elegant design for style-conscious users, the P210 and P420 provide high-speed connectivity while on-the-go. LG A520 delivers advanced cinematic 3D technology (FPR: Film Patterned Retarder technology) for a one-of-a-kind, portable 3D entertainment experience. All three models combine the mobility and connectivity of notebooks with the unbeatable performance mobile computers require day in, day out.

“LG is proud to introduce this exciting new lineup of award winning and innovative notebooks,” said J.J Lee, EVP and Head of LG Electronics PC Business Unit. “LG P210 recently won an iF (International Forum Design Award) and the P420 displays LG’s unique DNA design. Together with the A520, the 2011 lineup of notebooks provide durable technology with next generation performance capabilities.”

In addition to sleek design, LG premium notebooks offer an easy-to-use multimedia experience with Media Funtasia, which makes it easy to share media content with other DLNA-friendly devices.