NEW LG X SERIES TO BEGIN GLOBAL ROLLOUT

Corporate 22/03/2016

X cam and X screen Offer Unique Features Unavailable on Competing Devices

NEW LG X SERIES TO BEGIN GLOBAL ROLLOUT

SEOUL, Mar. 22, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) will launch its X series, a mass-tier smartphone lineup with premium features until now only available on LG’s flagship models, starting this week. The X screen and X cam will first be available in South Korea followed by key markets worldwide including Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The X series is designed to deliver exceptional value to those who want a smartphone with unique features such as Dual Cameras or the Second Screen. Like the LG G5, the X cam inherits a similar 120-degree wide angle lens to complement the standard lens. The 13MP standard angle lens and the 5MP wide angle camera on the rear of the X cam delivers as wide a field of view as the human eye.

The X cam offers Pop-out Picture feature which combines the two images taken with the standard and wide angle lenses to create a picture-in-a-frame effect. Available only on the X cam, Animated Photo delivers a hybrid video and still photo, one framed by the other (http://on.fb.me/1pPxEd5). And Panorama View automatically scrolls a wide image instead of a static image and the Signature feature allows users to add a caption or byline after taking a photo.

The X screen comes with LG’s Second Screen, a feature which was first introduced in the LG V10. The AOD (always-on display) allows users to check basic information such as time, date and notifications without having to wake up the phone, the first mid-tier smartphone to offer this unique feature. The X screen’s look is complemented by the crystal-clear glass fiber material that covers the back. The curved edges on its sides create a simple yet elegant design.

“What’s appealing about the X screen and X cam is that each offers one great feature in a complete package that doesn’t break the bank,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Starting with the X series, we’re introducing the best in camera and display technology in a mass-tier device, something that has never been done before.”

X cam Key Specifications:*

  • Display: 5.2-inch FHD In-cell Touch
  • Chipset: 1.14GHz Octa-Core
  • Camera:   Rear) 13MP Standard Lens / 5MP Wide Angle Lens
    Front) 8MP
  • Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
  • Battery: 2,520mAh
  • Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Size: 147.5 x 73.6 x 5.2mm~6.9mm
  • Network: LTE
  • Colors: Titan Silver / White / Gold / Pink Gold

X screen Key Specifications:*

  • Display:   Main) 4.93-inch HD In-cell Touch
    Secondary) 1.76-inch LCD (520 x 80)
  • Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core
  • Camera: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP
  • Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
  • Battery: 2,300mAh
  • Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Size: 142.6 x 71.8 x 7.1mm
  • Network: LTE
  • Colors: Black / White / Pink Gold

* Specifications/Features may vary depending on the market.

# # #

#2016
