We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NEW LG X SERIES TO BEGIN GLOBAL ROLLOUT
X cam and X screen Offer Unique Features Unavailable on Competing Devices
SEOUL, Mar. 22, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) will launch its X series, a mass-tier smartphone lineup with premium features until now only available on LG’s flagship models, starting this week. The X screen and X cam will first be available in South Korea followed by key markets worldwide including Europe, Latin America and Asia.
The X series is designed to deliver exceptional value to those who want a smartphone with unique features such as Dual Cameras or the Second Screen. Like the LG G5, the X cam inherits a similar 120-degree wide angle lens to complement the standard lens. The 13MP standard angle lens and the 5MP wide angle camera on the rear of the X cam delivers as wide a field of view as the human eye.
The X cam offers Pop-out Picture feature which combines the two images taken with the standard and wide angle lenses to create a picture-in-a-frame effect. Available only on the X cam, Animated Photo delivers a hybrid video and still photo, one framed by the other (http://on.fb.me/1pPxEd5). And Panorama View automatically scrolls a wide image instead of a static image and the Signature feature allows users to add a caption or byline after taking a photo.
The X screen comes with LG’s Second Screen, a feature which was first introduced in the LG V10. The AOD (always-on display) allows users to check basic information such as time, date and notifications without having to wake up the phone, the first mid-tier smartphone to offer this unique feature. The X screen’s look is complemented by the crystal-clear glass fiber material that covers the back. The curved edges on its sides create a simple yet elegant design.
“What’s appealing about the X screen and X cam is that each offers one great feature in a complete package that doesn’t break the bank,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Starting with the X series, we’re introducing the best in camera and display technology in a mass-tier device, something that has never been done before.”
X cam Key Specifications:*
- Display: 5.2-inch FHD In-cell Touch
- Chipset: 1.14GHz Octa-Core
- Camera: Rear) 13MP Standard Lens / 5MP Wide Angle Lens
Front) 8MP
- Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
- Battery: 2,520mAh
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Size: 147.5 x 73.6 x 5.2mm~6.9mm
- Network: LTE
- Colors: Titan Silver / White / Gold / Pink Gold
X screen Key Specifications:*
- Display: Main) 4.93-inch HD In-cell Touch
Secondary) 1.76-inch LCD (520 x 80)
- Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core
- Camera: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP
- Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
- Battery: 2,300mAh
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Size: 142.6 x 71.8 x 7.1mm
- Network: LTE
- Colors: Black / White / Pink Gold
* Specifications/Features may vary depending on the market.
# # #