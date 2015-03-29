NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE SERIES FROM LG BEGINS GLOBAL LAUNCH

SEOUL, Mar. 30, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) kicks off the global rollout of its new mid-range smartphone lineup starting in South America to be followed closely by Europe, Asia, Middle East Africa and North America. This premium but affordable series comprised of Magna, Spirit, Leon and Joy was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in early March where it was noted for bringing sophisticated design, optimized performance and effortless user experience to a broader range of consumers.

By combining the most essential hardware with LG’s premium design elements and user experience, LG has created the perfect balance of style and usability. The Magna and Spirit are designed to fit more comfortably in the palm of one’s hand with its subtle 3000mm radius curved display. In-cell touch display technology on the Magna, Spirit and Leon brings the on-screen images closer to the fingers for improved sensitivity and more direct touch response. And with the newlineup, LG is carrying over popular UX features originally designed for its premium smartphones. Gesture Shot, for instance, makes it easy to take selfies with a hand gesture that starts a three-second countdown. Glance View allows users to quickly access key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a simple downward swipe of the screen, even when the display is off.

“Millions of customers around the world today are seeking reasonably-priced devices that don’t sacrifice on looks or features,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our newest mid-range smartphones are designed with both new and experienced users in mind all over the world who know a good deal when they see one.”

LG Magna Specifications: Magna Magna LTE Display 5.0-inch HD (294 ppi) Chipset 1.3GHz Quad-Core 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera Rear 8MP / Front 5MP Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,540mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network HSPA+ 21Mbps LTE Cat. 4 Size 139.7 x 69.8 x 10.2mm LG Spirit Key Specifications: Spirit Spirit LTE Display 4.7-inch HD (312 ppi) Chipset 1.3GHz Quad-Core 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera Rear 8MP or 5MP* / Front 1MP Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,100mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network HSPA+ 21Mbps LTE Cat. 4 Size 133.3 x 66.1 x 9.9mm LG Leon Specifications: Leon Leon LTE Display 4.5-inch FWVGA (220 ppi) Chipset 1.3GHz Quad-Core 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera Rear 8MP or 5MP* / Front VGA Rear 5MP / Front VGA Memory 8GB or 4GB* / 1GB or 768MB* 8GB / 1GB Battery 1,900 mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network HSPA+ 21Mbps LTE Cat. 4 Size 129.9 x 64.9 x 10.9mm LG Joy Specifications: Joy Display 4.0-inch WVGA (233 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz Dual-Core Camera Rear 5MP FF / Front VGA Memory 4GB / 512 MB Battery 1,900mAh OS Android 4.4 KitKat Network HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 122.7 x 64.0 x 11.9mm

* May vary depending on market.

