NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE SERIES FROM LG BEGINS GLOBAL LAUNCH

Corporate 30/03/2015

3G and LTE Devices Impress With Stunning Design,

Responsive In-Cell Touch Displays and LG’s User Experience

NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE SERIES FROM LG BEGINS GLOBAL LAUNCH

SEOUL, Mar. 30, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) kicks off the global rollout of its new mid-range smartphone lineup starting in South America to be followed closely by Europe, Asia, Middle East Africa and North America. This premium but affordable series comprised of Magna, Spirit, Leon and Joy was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in early March where it was noted for bringing sophisticated design, optimized performance and effortless user experience to a broader range of consumers.

 

By combining the most essential hardware with LG’s premium design elements and user experience, LG has created the perfect balance of style and usability. The Magna and Spirit are designed to fit more comfortably in the palm of one’s hand with its subtle 3000mm radius curved display. In-cell touch display technology on the Magna, Spirit and Leon brings the on-screen images closer to the fingers for improved sensitivity and more direct touch response. And with the newlineup, LG is carrying over popular UX features originally designed for its premium smartphones. Gesture Shot, for instance, makes it easy to take selfies with a hand gesture that starts a three-second countdown. Glance View allows users to quickly access key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a simple downward swipe of the screen, even when the display is off.

 

“Millions of customers around the world today are seeking reasonably-priced devices that don’t sacrifice on looks or features,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our newest mid-range smartphones are designed with both new and experienced users in mind all over the world who know a good deal when they see one.”

 

LG Magna Specifications:
 MagnaMagna LTE
Display5.0-inch HD (294 ppi)
Chipset1.3GHz Quad-Core1.2GHz Quad-Core
CameraRear 8MP / Front 5MP
Memory8GB / 1GB
Battery2,540mAh
OSAndroid 5.0 Lollipop
NetworkHSPA+ 21MbpsLTE Cat. 4
Size139.7 x 69.8 x 10.2mm
LG Spirit Key Specifications:
 SpiritSpirit LTE
Display4.7-inch HD (312 ppi)
Chipset1.3GHz Quad-Core1.2GHz Quad-Core
CameraRear 8MP or 5MP* / Front 1MP
Memory8GB / 1GB
Battery2,100mAh
OSAndroid 5.0 Lollipop
NetworkHSPA+ 21MbpsLTE Cat. 4
Size133.3 x 66.1 x 9.9mm
LG Leon Specifications:
 LeonLeon LTE
Display4.5-inch FWVGA (220 ppi)
Chipset1.3GHz Quad-Core1.2GHz Quad-Core
CameraRear 8MP or 5MP* / Front VGARear 5MP / Front VGA
Memory8GB or 4GB* / 1GB or 768MB*8GB / 1GB
Battery1,900 mAh
OSAndroid 5.0 Lollipop
NetworkHSPA+ 21MbpsLTE Cat. 4
Size129.9 x 64.9 x 10.9mm
LG Joy Specifications:
 Joy
Display4.0-inch WVGA (233 ppi)
Chipset1.2GHz Dual-Core
CameraRear 5MP FF / Front VGA
Memory4GB / 512 MB
Battery1,900mAh
OSAndroid 4.4 KitKat
NetworkHSPA+ 21Mbps
Size122.7 x 64.0 x 11.9mm

* May vary depending on market.

 

# # #

#2015
