POPULAR LG TONE INFINIM™ HEADSET GETS UPDATED FOR 2016

Corporate 29/12/2015

World’s Favorite Around-the-Neck Wireless Audio Device Delivers Slimmer Design, Superior Sound

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its newest LG Tone InfinimTM (HBS-910) at CES 2016 with a more contemporary design, superior audio quality and enhanced consumer convenience. Consumer availability in the United States will begin in February with key markets in Asia and Europe to follow soon after.

 

As an upgraded successor of the popular HBS-900, the new Tone Infinim inherits the previous model’s main strengths such as the wire retractable function and Harmon/Kardon® audio quality. The Tone Infinim delivers features and benefits not found on most competing wireless headsets such as a metallic body and long-lasting battery. With its upgraded Quad-Layer Speaker TechnologyTM, the new Tone Infinim delivers a premium audio experience with better balance across all sound ranges and enhancing the frequency response ratio for richer bass and crisper high notes.

 

Dealing with noisy environments such as crowded subways or city streets are no challenge for the new Tone Infinim. Dual cancelling microphones allow users to conduct calls in any environment. Along with the new HBS-910, LG is updating its free Tone & Talk Android app with two new features — Voice Memo and Find Me — that allow Tone Infinim to record conversations and help locate misplaced smartphones.

 

“The original Tone Infinim set a new standard for wireless headset design,” said Chung Sue-hyun, vice president of Innovative Personal Devices Business Division at LG Electronics. “We delivered an audio solution that offered days of battery life, a comfortable fit that didn’t fall off the neck when unused and most importantly, fantastic sound. It’s no wonder the LG Tone Infinim series is the most copied design in this product category.”

 

# # #

