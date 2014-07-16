STYLISH LG G3 BEAT SETS NEW STANDARDS IN MID-TIER SMARTPHONES WITH LARGER DISPLAY AND ADVANCED UX

SEOUL, July 17, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the official launch of LG G3 Beat, a mid-tier variant of LG’s highly acclaimed LG G3 smartphone. The LG G3 Beat delivers a similar premium user experience, sophisticated Floating Arc metallic design and fast Laser Auto Focus technology featured in the G3 but in a more compact package dominated by a 5.0-inch thin-bezel display, setting it a class above other similarly priced mid-tier devices.

The LG G3 Beat was developed to address the growing low- to mid-tier segment of smartphone customers who want a great device that’s more compact but still powerful enough to run the most popular apps. With the fast pace of technology in the wireless industry, it’s now more possible than ever to offer a smartphone that does all this but at a lower price point than was previously possible. LG G3 Beat retains the best features and functions of the G3, delivering its values without compromising usability.

Proving that less can be more, the LG G3 Beat comes with a largest-in-class 5.0-inch HD IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 74.1 percent, the highest in the mid-tier smartphone segment. The LG G3 Beat offers impressively thin bezels and a robust 2,540mAh battery. The LG G3 Beat features the Floating Arc Design first unveiled on the LG G3, boasting smooth curved sides and gradually tapered edges for the ultimate comfort in grip and feel.

“Smartphone manufacturers cannot ignore this growing segment of consumers who want the best balance of looks, features, performance and, of course, price,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The LG G3 Beat represents our commitment to the mid-tier smartphone market that demands mature technology, proven branding, great innovation and attractive price, all in a single device.”

Highlights of the LG G3 Beat include:

￭ Laser Auto Focus enables the G3 Beat to focus precious moments faster than ever before by measuring the distance between the subject and the camera using a laser beam.

￭ Touch & Shoot lets users simply touch anywhere on the display to focus and shoot, reducing a two-step process to just one.

￭ Gesture Shot allows you to simply clench your hand in front of the screen to automatically begin a three-second countdown before the picture is snapped.

￭ Smart Keyboard learns how you type for faster input with fewer mistakes, reducing errors by up to 75 percent.

￭ QuickMemo+ lets you jot, sketch, take notes and be as creative and inspired as you want to be.

The LG G3 Beat will make its debut on July 18 in South Korea and begin its global rollout from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in the weeks that follow. The LG G3 Beat will be available as the LG G3 s in Europe and the CIS. Prices and details of availability will be announced locally at the time of launch.

Key Specifications:

￭ Chipset: Qualcomm®Snapdragon™ 400 processor 1.2 GHz Quad-Core

￭ Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS (1280 x 720, 294ppi)

￭ Memory: 8GB / 1GB RAM / MicroSD slot

￭ Camera: Rear 8MP with Laser Auto Focus / Front 1.3MP

￭ Battery: 2,540mAh (removable)

￭ Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat

￭ Size: 137.7 x 69.6 x 10.3mm

￭ Weight: 134 g

￭ Network: 4G LTE / HSPA+ 21Mbps (3G)

￭ Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS/Glonass, NFC, USB 2.0

￭ Colors: Metallic Black, Silk White, Shine Gold

￭ Other:Touch & Shoot, Smart Keyboard, QuickMemo+, Gesture Shot

# # #