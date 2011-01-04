Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
VERIZON WIRELESS AND LG MOBILE PHONES COME TOGETHER TO ANNOUNCE 4G LTE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Corporate 05/01/2011

New LG 4G LTE Module on Display at 2011 CES

 

 

 

LAS VEGAS, BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and SAN DIEGO -– Verizon Wireless and LG Mobile Phones announced today the LG WM300 LTE module and LG L2000 modem chip will be available on the Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network.  Providing high-speed, wireless connectivity, LG WM300 and LG L2000 deliver revolutionary LTE technology to consumers looking to stay connected while on the go.

 

The LG module and chipset are compatible with Verizon’s 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network, and are applicable to machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, such as fixed wireless applications including gateway devices and telematics.  The Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network, launched in December 2010, is the fastest, most advanced 4G network in the United States, providing speeds up to 10 times faster than Verizon Wireless’ 3G networks.  Verizon Wireless’ 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network currently reaches one-third of all Americans, with plans to expand the network to the company’s entire 3G coverage area over the next three years.

 

The LG WM300 LTE module is the result of a three-year collaboration between LG Mobile Phones and Verizon Wireless’ LTE Innovation Center.  Established in 2008, the LTE Innovation Center provides an environment for diverse companies to work together to develop innovative products that leverage 4G LTE technology.

 

LG’s WM300 LTE module will be highlighted from Jan. 6-9 in Verizon Wireless’ booth (#35216 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center) and LG Electronics’ booth (#8205 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center).  For more information about the LTE Innovation Center and Verizon Wireless’ 4G LTE network, visit www.verizonwireless.com/lte.

