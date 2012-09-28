We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION, LG ELECTRONICS SETTLE REFRIGERATOR PATENT DISPUTES
BENTON HARBOR, Mich., USA, and SEOUL, Korea, Sep. 28, 2012 –- LG Electronics, Inc. and Whirlpool Corporation have agreed to settle their respective patent infringement disputes related to refrigerators. This agreement, which concludes years of patent litigation between LG and Whirlpool, will result in the dismissal of three pending patent infringement lawsuits involving several LG and Whirlpool patents in the U.S. District Courts in Delaware and New Jersey. All other terms of the settlement are confidential.
