Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

WITH HOST OF NEW FEATURES ADOPTED FROM LG G3, LG G PAD 10.1 BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

Corporate 07/07/2014

On-the-Go and Connected Media Companion Device with Best of G3 UX Features

WITH HOST OF NEW FEATURES ADOPTED FROM LG G3, LG G PAD 10.1 BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

SEOUL, July 7, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today the global launch of the LG G Pad 10.1, its largest tablet in the G Pad series (http://goo.gl/Rr9abb). The LG G Pad 10.1 is perfect for on-the-go media consumption as it boasts an expansive, widescreen display powered by an 8,000mAh battery that gives users an immersive multimedia experience and endless hours of entertainment.

 

The LG G Pad series offers just the right balance of performance, personality and price to fill the gap between entry level and premium tablets. In an effort to give consumers the best experience across its entire portfolio of devices, the new LG G Pad series will come preloaded with the best of the G series’ premium user experience(UX), including a host of features carried over from the LG G3, such as Touch & Shoot, Gesture Shot, Smart Keyboard and Dual Window.

 

Highlights of the LG G3’s advanced UX features included in the G Pad 10.1 are:

 

￭ Touch & Shoot: Tapping anywhere on the display will focus and activate the shutter in a single step, saving time and that once-in-a-lifetime shot.

 

￭ Gesture Shot for Selfies: Simply clenching the free hand into a fist within the shot frame will automatically begin a three-second countdown before snapping the picture for a blur-free photo.

 

￭ Smart Keyboard: Reduces input errors by up to 75 percent by tracking and analyzing typing habits and intuitively “knowing” what word the user intended to type.

 

￭ Dual Window: Splits the tablet screen and runs two applications at the same time, dragging and dropping content from one window to the other for effortless multitasking.

 

LG G Pad devices include unique features to deliver easy connectivity and security. LG makes connectivity more convenient with QPair 2.0, which provides seamless convergence between Android-powered tablets and smartphones via a simple Bluetooth connection. With QPair 2.0, users can receive notifications of calls and messages on a smartphone and reply or answer the call directly from the G Pad.

 

Knock Code™, the popular and acclaimed security feature that combines powering on and unlocking into one quick step, allows up to four users to register their knock patterns so family members can share the same tablet while still being able to keep their data and photos private.

 

“Consumers use tablets differently from smartphones and we wanted to highlight the important role of entertainment in the new LG G Pad 10.1,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Tablets are increasingly being used as companion devices, which is why we made connecting the LG G Pad 10.1 to other devices so easy and convenient and why LG G Pad 10.1 offers the best core technologies of our G series smartphones.”

 

The LG G Pad 10.1 will make its debut in the United States followed by other markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America later in the month. Prices and retail availability will be announced locally in each market.

 

G Pad 10.1 Key Specifications:

 

•  Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-CoreQualcomm® Snapdragon™

 

•  Display: 10.1-inch IPS (1280 x 800, WXGA)

 

•  Memory: 16GM eMMC / 1GB RAM / microSD slot

 

•  Camera: Rear 5MP / Front 1.3MP

 

•  Battery: 8000mAh

 

•  Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat

 

•  Size: 260.9 x 165.9 x 8.9mm

 

•  Weight: 523g

 

•  Connectivity: Wi-Fi

 

•  Color: Black/Red

 

•  Other: QPair 2.0, Smart Keyboard, Knock CodeTM

 

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More