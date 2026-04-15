LG Electronics Brings Together Asian HVAC Partners at LG HVAC Connect Asia 2026

News Summary

LG Electronics hosted LG HVAC CONNECT ASIA 2026 for its leading partners across Asia, strengthening collaboration and sharing a growth strategy supported by solutions customized for the region.

The company showcased key HVAC solutions, such as the AI-enhanced Multi V 5 Pro2, regional best practice cases and its future technology vision led by Multi V i and data center cooling solutions.

The program combined conference sessions, an exhibition and business meetings, giving partners opportunities to explore real-world applications and identify growth opportunities.

SEOUL, Apr. 15, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) brought together its top-tier HVAC partners from across Asia at LG HVAC CONNECT ASIA 2026, held in Seoul, Korea, from April 13–16. The event welcomed more than 70 guests from 15 countries and highlighted LG’s HVAC business strategy and solutions tailored to the Asian market, further strengthening collaboration while supporting partners’ business growth and expansion.

LG’s HVAC Strategy and Key Technologies

At the conference, LG presented its vision for HVAC business in Asia, supported by core technologies spanning system air conditioners, residential air conditioners, air care and data center cooling. The sessions were closely connected to the exhibition, linking the technologies introduced on stage with product demonstrations to help partners better understand both the concepts and their practical applications.

Regionally Tailored HVAC Solutions

The exhibition featured HVAC solutions designed for diverse business environments across Asia, offering partners insight into locally relevant applications. One of the key highlights was the Multi V™ 5 Pro2 outdoor unit for system air conditioners, which uses AI-based control to help improve energy management and operational efficiency. Its AI Smart Care and AI Energy Management functions automatically adjust cooling performance and energy use based on real-time data, delivering energy savings of up to approximately 60 percent depending on operating conditions.*

LG also shared best practice cases from across the region. These included the BECON building energy management platform used in franchise stores in the Philippines, which enables centralized monitoring and control of energy systems across multiple locations to support more efficient operations. In Thailand, a mid-static ducted unit equipped with IoT modules and oil-mist filters has proven effective in managing cooking vapor in restaurant environments.

Looking ahead, LG presented its future vision for intelligent HVAC systems, centered on the AI-based Variable Refrigerant Flow solution Multi V i, and showcased AI-applied products including the DUALCOOL™ and ARTCOOL™ residential air conditioners, the WallFit air purifier and data center cooling solutions.

Practical Insights Through Meetings and Site Visits

Dedicated business meetings and on-site tours provide attendees with practical insight throughout the event. Organized into two tracks, the meetings covered both short-term opportunities and mid- to long-term projects, allowing partners to explore a wide range of business potential. The program also included visits to LG’s chiller factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, and the company’s flagship store D5 in Gangnam, Seoul, where partners could observe production and experience LG’s technologies and solutions in real-life environments.

“LG HVAC CONNECT ASIA 2026 gives our partners an opportunity to better understand our technologies and see how they can be applied in their own business settings,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Our goal is to continue building on our collaboration so we can create a stronger path to success together, helping our partners grow through solutions based on real operational needs.”

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* The energy reduction rate is calculated based on average operating conditions (such as operation rate, outdoor temperature and target pressure) and may vary depending on actual usage environments.