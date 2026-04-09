LG Electronics Strengthens Position in the European Residential Heat Pump Market

News Summary

LG Electronics is supplying advanced heat pump solutions for two residential developments in the Netherlands, covering over 250 new apartments in Eindhoven and Ridderkerk.

These successes underscore LG’s competitiveness in Europe’s residential heating market, which is rapidly shifting towards more sustainable solutions.

The core product, the Therma V™ R32 Split, is an all-in-one, high-efficiency heat pump solution delivering a compact footprint and convenient remote management via the LG ThinQ™ app.

SEOUL, Apr. 9, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has reinforced its presence in Europe’s residential heat pump market with continuous project successes in the Netherlands. The company will supply integrated heating and hot water solutions for large-scale apartment developments in Eindhoven and Ridderkerk, supporting its continued expansion in Europe’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market.

Generaal Dibbetslaan Eindhoven Project: All-in-One Heat Pump Solution

LG has secured a contract for a 157-unit residential project in Eindhoven based on the strength of its all-in-one heat pump solution and detailed engineering capabilities. Working in close collaboration with key project partners – including consultant Kruijzen Innovatie en Techniek Tilburg, construction company Stam + De Koning Bouw and installer Van Hoften Eindhoven – from the early design stage, the company utilized Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations to analyze heat flow and optimize overall system performance.

LG addressed the project’s requirements with the strategic pairing of the Therma V™ R32 5 kW Split Unit (outdoor) and the Combi Unit (indoor). By integrating the hot water tank and key hydronic components into a single compact indoor unit, the all-in-one system helps reduce installation time while maximizing usable living space.

The system’s energy efficiency is supported by LG’s core technologies, including its proprietary R1 compressor. The compressor utilizes a shaft-through structure designed to enhance durability while helping maintain stable heating performance with reduced vibration and friction. Meeting Europe’s stringent environmental standards, the system uses R32 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675.1 LG ThinQ™ connectivity also enables remote control and smart energy management for a more convenient user experience and intelligent energy savings.

Ridderkerk Project: Enhancing System Reliability With Space-Friendly Buffer Tank

In addition to the Eindhoven project, LG has secured a contract for a 102-unit residential development in Ridderkerk, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.

For this project, LG is supplying the Therma V R32 Split, the Combi Unit and a 60-liter stainless steel buffer tank. The buffer tank is designed to enhance system performance and reliability by providing thermal storage and hydraulic stabilization for both space heating and hot water. Its multi-port design supports both parallel and serial configurations, while its slim cylindrical form occupies a minimal footprint for improved installation flexibility.

Strengthened Presence: Expanding Portfolio on Show at Global Exhibitions

Beyond project-based expansion, LG continues to raise the profile of its growing residential heating solution portfolio through major global exhibitions. At Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2026, LG showcased the R290-based Therma V Monobloc. This innovative solution integrates an outdoor unit, water heater, buffer tank and controller into a single, cohesive system designed to deliver high-efficiency space heating and hot water.

LG also introduced its new indoor lineup for air-to-water heat pump systems, consisting of the Control, Hydro and Combi Units. The lineup was recognized with a 2026 iF Design Award and offers a modern, unified aesthetic, operational reliability and installation flexibility.

Accelerating Growth: Capitalizing on Europe’s Expanding Heat Pump Market

According to MMR Statistics, the European heat pump market is expected to reach approximately USD 46.0 billion by 2032, driven by continued electrification in heating and cooling.2 As demand for high-efficiency heating solutions grows across Europe, LG plans to further expand its market presence with integrated HVAC solutions.

“Our recent successes in the Netherlands are the direct result of our ability to provide total HVAC systems precisely tailored to Europe’s stringent standards and new-build environments,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “By combining high-efficiency technologies with advanced engineering and integrated solutions, we are further strengthening our competitiveness in the European HVAC market.”

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