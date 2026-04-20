LG Electronics Reinforces Presence in Premium Built-in Market at Milan Design Week 2026

News Summary

LG Electronics is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of built-in kitchen solutions from its SKS luxury brand and LG built-in lineup at Milan Design Week 2026.

Marking the first anniversary of its new brand identity, SKS offers modern style and technological innovation tailored to the European premium built-in market.

The SKS Milan Showroom will host the “Feeding the Future” experiential program and a special event for the local “Life Genius” LG fan community.

LG is also unveiling the “Tracce” Capsule Collection – sleek SKS appliances enhanced with historical patterns by iconic Italian designers.

SEOUL, Apr. 20, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of built-in kitchen solutions from its SKS luxury brand and LG built-in lineup at the SKS Showroom in Milan, Italy, during Milan Design Week 2026 (April 20-26). Emphasizing the harmony of technology and design, the showcase reflects LG’s deep understanding of contemporary living and its expanding presence in Europe’s premium built-in market.

A New Vision for the European Premium Built-in Market

Under the theme “Feeding the Future,” this year’s exhibition at the SKS Milan Showroom marks the first anniversary of the SKS rebranding. The impressive display highlights SKS’s distinctive built-in identity, technological innovation and design competitiveness, while also serving to raise the luxury brand’s profile and reaffirm its commitment to exceeding European customers’ expectations.

The exhibition features the latest SKS solutions alongside LG’s high-end built-in appliance lineup, presenting a seamless integration of technology and design as well as an expanded range of possibilities for elevating the modern kitchen. Through a collaboration with Schiffini, a leading Italian high-end kitchen furniture brand, visitors to the showroom can enjoy a unique, ultra-sophisticated take on kitchen space curation.

An Immersive Culinary Experience Led by Premium Design and Technology

Newly renovated and upgraded, the SKS Milan Showroom will host a series of immersive events aligned with LG’s vision for a better life. These include “Feeding the Future,” an AI-assisted experiential journey that guides visitors through different stages of the food lifecycle, from ingredient storage to preparation and use. The program explores ways to maximize the potential of ingredients and promote more thoughtful food storage and usage practices, supported by SKS and LG’s advanced technologies, and concludes with an anti-waste tasting experience.

During Milan Design Week, the showroom will also host a special invitation-only event for the local “Life Genius” LG fan community, made up of customers who share the brand’s passion for better living. A sommelier-led program will guide participants through the showroom, with wine pairings meticulously matched to the theme of each space and to the sophisticated features of LG’s built-in technologies. The event will culminate in a dinner prepared by a Michelin-starred chef, demonstrating how SKS and LG’s built-in appliances can be used to create premium-quality cuisine and a more elegant kitchen environment.

Italian Artistry Meets Appliance Mastery: The “Tracce” Capsule Collection

LG is also unveiling the “Tracce” capsule collection, developed in collaboration with renowned Italian decorative laminate company Abet Laminati. The collection – comprising the SKS Undercounter wine cellar and the SKS Undercounter convertible refrigerator – delivers stunning style via the application of historical graphic patterns from legends of Italian architecture and design, Alessandro Mendini, Ettore Sottsass and Superstudio.

“Milan Design Week 2026 presents the perfect opportunity to clearly articulate our luxury built-in philosophy to the world,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Leveraging a deep understanding of European living and culture, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the European market with appliances combining refined design and advanced technologies.”

LG welcomes EuroCucina 2026 attendees to experience its comprehensive portfolio of built-in kitchen solutions at the SKS Milan Showroom, located at Via Manzoni 47, corner of Piazza Cavour, Milan, Italy.

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