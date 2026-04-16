LG Electronics to Showcase New Dishwasher Lineup at EuroCucina 2026

News Summary

LG Electronics will unveil its new dishwasher lineup at EuroCucina 2026, introducing a one-hour wash and dry cycle designed to maximize daily kitchen efficiency without compromising performance.

LG’s core technologies, including QuadWash Pro, Dynamic Heat Dry+ and TrueSteam, work together to improve cleaning and drying performance.

The new dishwasher features the AI SenseClean, which detects soiling levels and adjusts wash conditions for more tailored operation and efficient performance.

Designed for the European market, the lineup provides A-grade energy efficiency across key models spanning both premium and volume segments.

SEOUL, Apr. 16, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its new dishwasher lineup at EuroCucina – the international kitchen exhibition held as part of Milan Design Week – taking place at Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy, from April 21-26. The lineup represents the first full platform redesign of LG’s built-in dishwashers in nine years. New models have been engineered specifically for the European market, delivering the speed, performance and energy efficiency that local consumers demand.

Faster, More Effective Cleaning and Drying

The new LG Dishwasher completes a full wash and dry cycle in just one hour, applying LG’s latest dishwashing technologies to improve overall performance. QuadWash™ Pro generates micro-bubbles that allow detergent to penetrate food residue more effectively, improving cleaning across a wider range of dishware and soiling levels while reducing the need for pre-rinsing. Dynamic Heat Dry+ uses a material that generates heat as it absorbs humidity inside the dishwasher. This improves air circulation, shortens drying time and lowers energy consumption. These functions are complemented by TrueSteam, which minimizes water marks for a spotless finish.*

Intelligent Operation With Advanced AI

With the AI SenseClean™ cycle, the new dishwasher uses a digital turbidity sensor to detect soiling levels during the pre-wash, main wash and rinse stages. Based on this data, the system automatically adjusts water temperature, rinse count and detergent amount, with up to 32 possible combinations, to tailor cleaning performance and enhance user convenience.

Machine learning further enhances operation by enabling faster and more energy-efficient cleaning for lighter loads while facilitating a thorough and effective wash for heavily soiled items.

Designed for the Modern European Household

The new model integrates seamlessly with built-in cabinetry commonly found in modern European kitchens. Its flat design aligns with surrounding cupboards and drawers for a clean and consistent aesthetic.

Inside, the adjustable EasyRack™ Plus system elevates usability and convenience, providing the flexibility to accommodate a variety of different dishware. The Bottle Wash function delivers precise, targeted cleaning for bottles and deep cups using dedicated upper nozzles, while a hidden LED display shows remaining cycle time and an interior light improves visibility when loading and unloading.

The lineup also caters to two priorities often associated with the European market: low noise and energy efficiency. A select model operates at noise levels as low as 37dB, helping maintain a pleasantly quiet home environment, while A-grade energy efficiency is available across key models in both premium and volume segments.

“The new dishwasher lineup reflects our focus on improving core washing and drying performance, and on delivering features and design tailored to the preferences and lifestyles of European customers,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

LG welcomes EuroCucina 2026 attendees to experience its innovative home solutions firsthand at Milan Design Week (Stand C24 and C31, Hall 4, EuroCucina/FTK: Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy).

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* TrueSteam is an optional wash-cycle feature that must be selected by the user.