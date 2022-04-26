2022 LG gram Lineup Delivers Powerful Performance and Enhanced User Convenience

SEOUL, April 26, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its 2022 LG gram lineup of premium laptops. Ideal for a wide variety of users, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of supreme portability with sleek, ultra-light designs while adopting innovative software and the latest hardware to deliver even more power and convenience.

The 2022 LG gram lineup features seven new models: gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 15 (15Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q) and the series’ first-ever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70). Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. This year’s laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost of around 22 percent compared to 2021 gram models.1 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG grams guarantee excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work or play, wherever their day takes them.

LG’s premium laptops are synonymous with superb picture quality, and its newest offerings serve as a strong reminder of why. Featuring 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels,2 the new grams provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and plenty of screen real estate to meet users’ diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What’s more, LG’s advanced IPS displays are now anti-glare,3 reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they’re working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.

2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that enhances security and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix® automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop.4 It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder.5 Conveniently, if a separate monitor is connected, the mouse cursor and the window currently being used automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year’s models offer an optimized environment for video conferencing with features such as face log-in, AI-noise cancelling and a built-in Full HD webcam.

The latest grams remain true to the brand’s core identity, delivering compact, ultra-lightweight designs without sacrificing durability or performance. With their 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio and is rugged enough to meet the U.S. military’s stringent MIL-STD-810G standard. On top of that, all 2022 LG gram products ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.

Versatile devices that enable users to switch between laptop and tablet in seconds, the new 16- and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 models come with pre-installed drawing and notetaking applications optimized for the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). With the combination of smoothly integrated stylus support and LG’s AI-based user interface, the latest gram convertibles offer greater work efficiency as well as a responsive and enjoyable writing and sketching experience.

This year’s gram lineup also welcomes the +view for LG gram, a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C to extend the digital workspace. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation,6 and is a perfect match for LG gram 16; combining to provide a seamless look and a 32:10 aspect ratio IPS canvas for advanced multitasking.

“The 2022 gram series honors the brand’s identity and heritage with supreme portability, outstanding performance and optimized user experiences,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Ideal for dynamic people on the move, LG gram products are designed to maximize productivity no matter where you are or what you’re working on.”

The global rollout of the 2022 LG gram lineup will start from the second quarter with availability at key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Specifications:

LG gram 17

(17Z90Q) LG gram 16

(16Z90Q) LG gram 15

(15Z90Q) LG gram 14

(14Z90Q) LG gram 16 2-in-1

(16T90Q) LG gram 14 2-in-1

(14T90Q) Display

Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS Full HD

(1,920 x 1,080) WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

Corning®Gorilla Glass®Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS

Display, Corning®

Gorilla Glass®

Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 350 nits 300 nits Weight 1,350g

– Internal GPU

1,435g

– External GPU 1,199g

– Internal GPU

1,285g

– External GPU 1,140g 999g 1,480g 1,230g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm

(14.91 x 10.18 x 0.70 inches) 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm

(13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches) 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm

(14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches) 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm

(12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches) 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm

(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh – Internal GPU

90Wh – External GPU 80Wh – Internal GPU

90Wh – External GPU 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor (Alder Lake) GPU Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

*Option: NVIDIA RTX 2050 with 4GB (GDDR6) Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Memory 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5-5,200MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD Slots (NVMe™ Gen 4) Speakers Stereo Speaker (1.5Wx2), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra,

AI Noise Cancelling Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US Type), HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 (x2),

USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type C (x2, Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4),

Micro SD Card HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (x1), USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type C (x2, Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4),

Micro SD Card Software LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional,

Wacom Notes, Wacom Bamboo Paper Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor Accessory – LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)

* USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2×1, respectively.

# # #