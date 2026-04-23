NBA Bounce Brings Action-Packed Basketball Fun to LG Electronics’ Smart TVs and Monitors

News Summary

LG Electronics, in collaboration with Outright Games and Blacknut, is bringing NBA Bounce to LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors running webOS 6.0 and above.

Available through LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps, the game delivers arcade-style basketball gameplay for up to four local players.

LG Gaming Portal currently offers over 4,000 cloud games and approximately 900 web-based single and multiplayer titles, and is expanding to additional markets.

Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack DLC and a Steam key at no additional cost, subject to regional restrictions.

SEOUL, Apr. 23, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG), in collaboration with game publisher Outright Games and cloud gaming service Blacknut, is bringing NBA Bounce to LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. Available via LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps on models running webOS 6.0 and above,1 the game delivers an immersive arcade-style basketball gameplay on the big screen.

Action-Packed Basketball Fun for the Whole Family

NBA Bounce is a fast-paced basketball game where players can hit the court solo or team up with – or face off against – family and friends for some chaotic and entertaining hoops action.

Designed for a wide range of ages and skill levels, the game is easy to learn and can be controlled using either a gamepad or smartphone with a compatible controller app. It supports up to four local players and includes three difficulty settings and tutorial guidance for first-time users.

As an officially licensed NBA title, the game features all 30 NBA teams. Players can customize their on-screen character with different looks and accessories or even play as their favorite team’s mascot.

NBA Bounce provides various game modes to choose from, including 3-on-3 quick matches, full NBA seasons and custom tournaments. The game also includes a Party Mode, which introduces additional gameplay variations each quarter. These include unique challenges such as electrically-charged basketballs in “Electroball” and exploding, confetti-filled basketballs in “Ball Pop.”

Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack downloadable content (DLC) at no additional cost. The pack includes vintage jerseys, classic logos, special court effects and retro-themed player accessories. Customers also receive a Steam key,2 allowing access on PC and other Steam-compatible devices.

Driving the Evolution of Big-Screen Gaming

LG Gaming Portal reflects LG’s genuine commitment to enhancing the big-screen gaming experience for everyone, providing a wealth of quality choices for all ages, tastes and skill levels. With its continuously growing lineup of games – currently over 4,000 cloud games and around 900 single and multiplayer web-based titles. According to LG internal data, active users more than doubled year over year.3

This month, LG Gaming Portal is expanding to Colombia, Latvia, Serbia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while also adding support for LG TV models running webOS 5.0.

LG’s Smart TV lineup, including the latest QNED evo and Micro RGB models, offers ultra‑large screen options of 100 inches and above, along with direct access to the LG Gaming Portal library. Users can start playing without a console, PC or separate download process.

LG remains committed to enhancing LG Gaming Portal with compelling, new titles and convenient features, enabling users to enjoy the excitement of big-screen gaming directly on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. To learn more, visit LG.com.

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1 NBA Bounce is arriving on LG Smart TVs and monitors running webOS 6.0 and above in 58 countries and regions: Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Morocco, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Republic of), Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

2 Subject to regional restrictions.

3 Based on internal data for January 2026 and January 2025.