Gear up for Next-Level Gaming Experiences With New LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

SEOUL, May 25, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its new UltraGear™ gaming monitor lineup (models 32GQ950, 32GQ850 and 48GQ900). With an all-new design language, the latest display tech and a range of gaming and connectivity features, the 2022 UltraGear gaming monitors have what it takes to satisfy gamers’ needs.

Offering elite visual performance and speed, the flagship 32GQ950 comes equipped with a 4K Nano IPS display that features realistic color with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology, while the 32GQ850 has a QHD Nano IPS display with ATW and an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate, overclocked (O/C) up to 260Hz. The new lineup also welcomes the 48GQ900, the UltraGear brand’s much-anticipated first entry into the OLED gaming monitor category.

This year’s LG UltraGear models sport an even sleeker gaming aesthetic with sharp, angular stands and the new Hexagon Lighting. Along with the new design identity, LG’s 2022 monitors bring the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for fast 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles. And, as one would expect, the new UltraGear lineup delivers beautiful, vivid picture quality and lightning-quick response time – the two 32-inchers courtesy of LG’s advanced Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display technology and the 48GQ900 via a premium, 48-inch, 0.1 millisecond LG OLED panel.

UltraGear 32GQ950 is a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) gaming powerhouse that is sure to find a place on many gamers’ wish lists. The Nano IPS 1ms gaming display is LG’s first 4K model to implement ATW Polarizer technology, which improves the panel’s ability to ensure lively, accurate colors and deep, dark blacks across a wide viewing angle. VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified, LG’s 32-inch monitor also offers high peak brightness (1,000 nits) and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, as well as easy connection to PCs and consoles with two HDMI 2.1 ports.

With the highest refresh rate of the new lineup – 240Hz, O/C 260Hz – and a 1ms response time, the 32-inch UltraGear 32GQ850 provides the smooth, speedy performance that the latest games demand. LG’s VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitor has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Nano IPS panel with ATW Polarizer technology that guarantees seamless visuals and consistent colors from almost any vantage point. The 32GQ850 also comes with VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 certification, covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 and has a three-sided borderless design that helps to draw gamers deeper into the action of their favorite titles.

Notably, 2022 sees the arrival of LG UltraGear’s first OLED gaming monitor, the 48GQ900. A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive, 48-inch 4K display boasts a 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time, impeccable color accuracy and a fully-borderless design. Perfect for PC and console gaming, the new model offers the superb color reproduction and contrast of OLED and features LG’s anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions so that users can focus their attention fully on the gameplay. What’s more, the 48GQ900 comes with a remote control specially designed for enhanced gaming convenience and a stylish stand that provides optimal stability without intruding into the user’s desk or table space.

To complete the gaming experience, LG’s latest UltraGear gaming monitors incorporate a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to plug in a gaming headset and chat as they play. The 2022 models also offer the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone:X®, which reproduces every sound in the game with stunning clarity.

Additionally, LG UltraGear is introducing its first-ever gaming pad and gaming mouse* this year. Supporting the precise control needed for fast-paced gaming, the comfortable-to-use UltraGear gaming pad is large enough to accommodate a mouse and keyboard, and even has customizable RGB lighting. The reversible pad is suitable for any genre of game or style of play, featuring a smooth, hard surface for maximum glide and a rougher fabric surface for better braking.

“The latest LG UltraGear gaming monitors apply cutting-edge technology and design to raise the bar for the gaming display category,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Ideal for both PC and console gaming, our new monitors offer features and capabilities that take the entire gaming experience to the next level. We will continue to solidify the UltraGear brand’s strong reputation with innovative products that put the needs of gamers first.”

The latest UltraGear gaming monitors will be available starting this month in Japan with key markets in North America, Europe and Asia to follow.

Specifications:

48GQ900 32GQ950 32GQ850 Display Type OLED Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer Screen Size 47.5-inch 31.5-inch 31.5-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 98% Refresh Rate 120Hz / 138Hz (O/C) 144Hz / 160Hz (O/C) 240Hz / 260Hz (O/C) Response Time 0.1ms GTG 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA Adaptive Sync Connectivity HDMI x 3 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Speaker 20W x 2 – – Stand Yes Yes (Pivot / Height / Tilt Adjustable) Yes (Pivot / Height / Tilt Adjustable)

* Gaming pad and gaming mouse sold separately in some markets.