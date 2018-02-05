Leading Digital Signage Products From LG Deliver Optimized Vertical Solutions For Businesses

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2018 — At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018, LG Electronics (LG), the global leader in OLED products, will offer optimal vertical solutions adaptable to any business environment such as retail, public spaces and offices. Futuristic, versatile displays including Transparent OLED, Open Frame OLED, OLED Video Wall with ultra-slim bezels and other amazing new products will capture the imagination of ISE attendees.

The centerpiece of LG’s ISE booth is its 55-inch Transparent OLED Signage, a state-of-the-art product that will have visitors marvelling at the razor-thin bezels and elegant form factor. But the most amazing aspect of this advanced product is its transparent OLED display. This unique technology is especially impressive in retail environments and art galleries where products can be placed behind video or special effects displayed on the Transparent OLED Signage.

At ISE 2018, LG Open Frame OLED displays will demonstrate their capabilities in the form of the breath-taking Canyon Attractor, comprised of 60 Open Frame OLED displays in concave and convex configurations. These digital screens are ideal for illustrating OLED’s customizable form factor and superb picture quality. The shape and size of Open Frame OLED displays can be tailored for multiple uses in any industry, such as large-scale video installations and informational displays designed to fit the contours of any commercial space.

Another highlight of LG’s booth at ISE 2018 will be the 0.6mm-thin Even Bezel Video Wall which offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Its ultra-narrow bezels minimize distractions, making this product ideal for advertising high-end products in fashion and beauty. LG is also showcasing a digital signage video wall capable of delivering 1,500 nits of brightness for exceptionally clear and bright images, great for spaces with high luminance.

LG’s versatile digital signage products offer optimal vertical solutions adaptable to any business environment and LG has enhanced this capability to deliver the most advanced signage solutions for transportation. LG’s flight information display systems (FIDS) come in a wide range of sizes and orientation. An advanced anti-reflection feature allows passengers to see accurate flight information at a glance without distracting reflections.

LG’s 86- and 88-inch Ultra Stretch displays are perfect for conveying directional information or inspection notices in multiple foreign languages with its stretched form. Advanced IPS Interactive Digital Boards (IDB) with UHD picture quality deliver business efficiency with powerful, collaborative tools. LG’s IDB have advanced touch-enabled interfaces with precise writing performance that allows for multiple users to write simultaneously and freely share ideas with intuitive touch technology for maximum productivity and convenience.

LG will also showcase a 65-inch UHD video conference solution, which was developed in partnership with Cisco. This advanced B2B solution combines LG’s know-how in premium UHD displays and Cisco’s industry-leading technology.

For an extra touch of class for hotel guests, the award-winning OLED Wallpaper TV delivers an instant upgrade to any overnight stay. The Gallery Mode puts artwork in the comfort of a guestroom with superb picture quality. Hotel management will also appreciate the TV’s Pro:Centric® smart platform, which supports simple editing tools for customizing content according to each establishment’s needs. And in-room IoT solutions based on LG’s Smart Hotel TV means that hotel guests can control wireless curtains, door locks, lights, among others, with the Pro:Centric Direct user interface.

“We are extremely proud of our leadership in the global B2B signage industry but even more proud that we are able to consistently offer such creative solutions for our vertical customers,” said Koo Kwang-mo, head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics B2B Company. “Our top priority is to be able to offer high value practical and effective solutions to a wider audience that includes retail, government, hospitality, education and transportation industries.”

Also at LG’s ISE 2018 booth will be a diverse range of key display products including In-glass Wallpaper OLED Signage, Ultra Stretch, High Brightness Signage, 1.5mm Pixel-pitch LED Signage and Transparent Color LED film.

