LG Announces Premium 2018 TV Lineup

SEOUL, Mar. 5, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its 2018 TV lineup with an array of new and innovative OLED and SUPER UHD models, demonstrating its commitment to leading the global premium TV market. At a launching event in Seoul, LG introduced new TV products featuring the company’s exclusive ThinQ® artificial intelligence (AI) technology and advanced α (Alpha) processor which will lead the way in solidifying LG’s position in the global market for premium TVs, with the market for OLED TVs forecast to see sales of 2.5 million units this year from 1.6 million in 2017.

LG is building upon its legacy as the pioneer of large OLED display technology with the launch of ten new AI-enabled OLED TV models for 2018, including the W8, G8, E8, C8, and B8. Each model boasts a range of design factors from Picture-on-Wall (model 77/65W8), to One Glass Screen (model 65G8), Picture-on-Glass (model 65/55E8) and Cinema Screen design (model 77/65/55C8 and 65/55B8). Screen sizes range from 55 to 77 inches with nine AI-enabled SUPER UHD TVs (model SK95, SK85 and SK80) available in sizes varying from 49 to 75 inches.

With LG’s α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor powering company’s market leading W8, G8, E8 and C8 OLED TV series, viewers will experience enhanced image rendering and more accurate colors from virtually any viewing angle in addition to perfect black levels, the hallmark of LG’s OLED TVs. And with Dolby Atmos sound and optimal picture quality, this year’s TVs from LG will provide consumers with an immersive viewing experience.

LG’s 2018 AI-enabled SUPER UHD lineup is powered by LG’s α (Alpha) 7, the same powerful processor found in the B8 series. In combination with Nano Cell and FALD backlighting, LG AI-enabled SUPER UHD TVs offer the most advanced LCD picture quality ever with deeper blacks, enhanced image rendering, improved shadow details and accurate colors from the widest viewing angles. To complement the upgraded viewing experience, the new SUPER UHD TVs also support Dolby Atmos for an immersive audiovisual experience.

With AI functionality embedded in the sets, LG TV viewers can speak directly into the remote control to enjoy the ultra-convenient features of the latest advanced voice assistant technology. This is achieved by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG’s exclusive deep learning platform, Deep ThinQ®. LG’s ThinQ® AI-enabled TVs support services based on the Electronic Program Guide (EPG) to deliver real-time information and locate channels offering the desired content. Viewers can say “search for this movie’s soundtrack” or “turn off the TV when this program is over” without repeating the program’s title or specifying a time.

LG’s ThinQ® offers an enhanced interactive experience in the company’s newest smart TV lineup. By functioning as smart home hubs, LG ThinQ® TVs can access other smart home products such as robotic vacuum cleaners, air conditioners/purifiers, smart lights, smart speakers and many other devices that connect to the TV via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.*

And with LG’s top-of-the-line α (Alpha) 9 processor powering the company’s market-leading OLED TVs, viewers will experience additional improvements. SUPER UHD TVs with LG Nano Cell employ Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting to provide deeper blacks and enhanced colors, as well as nuanced shadow details for more lifelike images.

NLP will be available in 14 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, the UK, the US and Turkey. For other territories users will benefit from embedded NLP, by opting for one of the ten main setting languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Korean, Russian, and Turkish).

Picture Quality That Spells Perfection

LG’s newest α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colors, sharpness, and depth for more realism. A core innovation of the processor is the four-step process of noise reduction, twice as many steps as conventional techniques. The algorithm allows for greater control to boost the clarity of images affected by distracting artifacts for more effective rendering of smooth gradations.

The processor also improves color performance with advanced mapping capabilities that bring colors far closer to the original content.α (Alpha) 9 is designed to support a high frame rate (HFR) for producing smoother and clearer motion images at 120 frames per second. With such technology, LG’s 2018 OLED TVs can display any content at maximum quality for a truly spectacular viewing experience.

Ultimate Cinema HDR Experience

LG’s 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs feature Cinema HDR, which promises a truly cinematic experience at home with all models adding support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, building on LG’s legacy of supporting major HDR formats from Dolby Vision to HDR10 and HLG (hybrid log-gamma). HDR images are dynamically processed frame by frame using LG’s proprietary algorithm, Enhanced Dynamic Tone mapping.

“Our top-tier OLED and SUPER UHD TV lineup for 2018 demonstrates the highest advancement in TV technology,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “LG continues to be at the forefront of the global display industry by offering consumers the best possible viewing experience with technologies such as ThinQ® AI and advanced industry-leading processors.”

* IoT functions vary country-to-country.