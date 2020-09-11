Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG BRINGS AMAZON MUSIC APP TO WIDE RANGE OF SMART TVS

Media Entertainment Solution 11/09/2020

Latest Firmware Update Gives 2016-2020 LG TVs Access to 60 Million Songs to Enjoy

Front view of an LG TV displaying the Amazon Music logo in the center of its screen to celebrate its new compatibility

SEOUL, Sep. 11, 2020 — Starting this week, LG Electronics (LG) is launching an integrated Amazon Music app for its OLED, NanoCell and smart LCD TVs produced between 2016 and 2020 for LG TV owners in key countries of Asia, Europe and the Americas.

 

With Amazon Music, Prime members* have access to two million hand-curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service’s premium subscription tier, have access to more than 60 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

 

For even more convenience, all compatible LG smart TV users can play their favorite music hands-free on their TVs using just their voice and the advanced LG Magic Remote. And with LG’s 2020 TVs also being Bluetooth Surround ready, customers with compatible LG TVs will be able to connect two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to enjoy their favorite tunes in virtual 4.0 surround sound.

 

“Bringing Amazon Music support to LG TVs is another example of the added value benefits our customers receive after the initial purchase,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG’s smart TVs are designed to combine everything that the customer could possibly want in one single seamless experience, from live television and sports events to the streaming of TV shows, movies, music and more.”

 

# # #

 

Services vary per market.

#2020
