Media Entertainment Solution 25/11/2025

Company’s Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Service Introduces a New Logo, an
Enhanced UI With Advanced Personalization and Expands Into New Global Markets

LG Channels Expands Footprint With New Identity, Refined UI and Advanced Personalization

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling a significant upgrade to LG Channels, its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. The update introduces a new logo and an enhanced user interface (UI) designed to deliver a more intuitive and seamless viewing experience. With advanced content recommendations, LG Channels now makes it even easier for viewers to discover and enjoy the content they love.

 

Since its 2015 debut in Korea, LG Channels has evolved into a global service available in 33 countries, offering local language support in each market. Through partnerships with leading content providers, the platform now features more than 4,000 channels that LG Smart TV users can easily access via the LG Magic Remote or the LG webOS home screen.

 

The new LG Channels logo reflects its customer‑friendly nature and global identity. Its simple, universal design invites users to connect with LG Channels while highlighting LG’s commitment to delivering diverse, intuitive entertainment experiences worldwide.

 

The enhanced UI and new features make content discovery and navigation more efficient than ever. Users can now receive personalized recommendations based on their viewing preferences. A new “quick access” feature lets viewers simply press the “OK” button on the LG Magic Remote while watching a program to instantly see channel details, the TV guide, favorites and a list of popular content. This allows them to browse other live options and switch channels without ever leaving their current screen, adding a new level of convenience.

 

LG Channels now offers deeper personalization powered by advanced AI algorithms that deliver tailored content suggestions. The platform is also introducing region-specific features to reflect local viewing habits and cultural preferences. In the United States, users can keep track of new shows now due to new functionality allowing them to set reminders for upcoming content they want to watch. In Europe, a multi-audio feature* is being added to enable instant selection of preferred dubbing languages, while in the Middle East, the interface will support right-to-left text display.

 

“LG Channels is designed to give users seamless access to high-quality, engaging content,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With the latest upgrade, from the new logo to our refined personalization features, we are enriching everyday viewing by making the user experience more intuitive and enjoyable for millions around the world.”

 

Building on its strong presence across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, LG Channels will soon expand into additional markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Poland and Taiwan. This expansion underscores LG’s commitment to bringing more diverse and accessible entertainment to audiences worldwide.

 

LG Channels is committed to continually enhancing viewing experience through diverse content partnerships and upgrades, helping viewers discover and enjoy thoughtfully curated content that reflects their preferences and interests. Stay connected with LG Newsroom for the latest news and updates.

 

# # #

 

Multi-audio options are only provided when supported by the specific channel or the content being broadcast.

#2025
