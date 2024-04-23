LG Channels Expands Portfolio in Europe, Launches Flagship Channel Under LG Brand

SEOUL, April 24, 2024 — This week, LG TV owners across European countries gain access to exciting new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, including Sony Pictures’ Sony One Channels, and an expansive suite of channels from Lionsgate. With Sony One Channels now available in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, and Lionsgate channels available in the UK, Germany and France, LG Channels and LG Smart TV owners will be able to enjoy more high-quality content.

Available Sony Channels will include Sony One Comedy featuring fan-favorite Seinfeld; Sony One Thriller TV with shows including Breaking Bad; Sony One Faves with timeless classics including Bewitched; Sony One Comedy HITS with classic comedies such as Step Brothers and Jerry Maguire; Sony One Action HITS dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films like District 9 and Men in Black; Sony One Shark Tank,1 one of the most successful reality shows in the world; Sony One Dragons’ Den,2 the juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank; and Sony One Blacklist,3 a dedicated channel featuring the crime thriller series.

Thanks to our partnership with Lionsgate, UK and German viewers will be able to enjoy first-window4 content licensed for the newly launching LG 1 premium channel, operated under the company’s own brand. This will include exclusive rights to such acclaimed series as Wong & Winchester and Paul T. Goldman5. Other premium shows offered will include Critics Choice Television Award winning series Nashville and Boss, starring Golden Globe winner Kelsey Grammer. The newly added Lionsgate channels will include: MovieSphere, Wicked Tuna, Are We There Yet, Anger Management, Ghost Hunters, Grace & Frankie and Nashville.

Loaded with a wide range of fantastic film channels (like Great!, Popflix, MovieSphere, Netzkino, Moviedome, WeDo Movies, Rakuten TV and Pluto TV) and movies to watch on demand, LG Channels has something for everyone.

Beyond movie magic, LG Channels’ sports channels cover fan favorites such as international football brought by FIFA+, great tennis brought by Tennis Channel or live motor racing from MTRSPT1. Additionally, viewers can watch chess grandmasters battling it out on Chess TV, with more content to be continually added.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) and can easily be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via home screen.

LG Channels has consistently ranked among the top-five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs across all regions where the service is offered, attracting an increasing number of viewers. With its newly added channels, the service is now set to provide more high-quality content for users to discover and enjoy.

1 Available in Italy and Spain.

2 Available in the UK, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

3 Available in France and Spain.

4 First-window exclusive: first time on any SVOD, AVOD, Free TV, Pay TV and Basic TV service.

5 “Wong & Winchester” and “Paul T. Goldman” are available on LG Channels in the UK.