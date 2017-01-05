LG, DOLBY LABORATORIES UNVEIL NEW DOLBY VISION-CAPABLE 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY PLAYER AT CES 2017

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) today announced the LG UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, LG’s first 4K Blu-ray player which will support Dolby Vision™ high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging.*

LG’s UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player delivers a more immersive and vivid viewing experience than ever before. Leveraging the HDR technology that powers Dolby’s most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. Dolby’s deep expertise in bringing advanced technologies from the cinema to the home has led to distinct features that enable Dolby Vision to deliver extraordinary viewing experiences to home consumers. Dolby Vision capability for the UP970 will be available through a software update scheduled for later this year. The UP970 also offers enhanced dual format HDR compatibility with support for the generic HDR format (HDR10), giving consumers the peace of mind that they will have access to the most HDR content possible.

The LG UP970 offers consumers access to more of what they want to watch in HDR, enhanced further by a robust portfolio of movies and episodic content in Dolby Vision. From content creation to distribution and playback, Dolby Vision is an end-to-end solution supported by leading Hollywood directors, major studios and distributors and TV OEMs worldwide. On-demand streaming services feature a strong lineup of content featured in Dolby Vision with more than 80 studio titles available today. Additionally, more than 100 hours of original content is available in Dolby Vision across leading OTT providers and soon consumers globally will have access to Dolby Vision titles on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, with anticipated availability in early 2017.

The LG UP970 also features additional picture quality technologies that further enhance the viewing experience for consumers. The LG UP970 includes support for 10-bit color and Rec. ITU-R BT.2020 color gamut, as well as playback of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC). It’s also compatible with a variety of leading sound formats, including Dolby True HD, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio, for a truly cinematic audio and video experience.

The UP970 has two HDMI ports, an HDMI 2.0a port for Ultra HD video output and an HDMI 1.4 for audio output that can connect with hi-fi devices, such as AVRs and soundbars, to enhance sound output quality. With Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections, users can easily stream their favorite online content via Netflix and YouTube, while the USB port allows for playback of movies, pictures and music.

“The LG UP970 Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray player is an excellent example of our commitment to offering an amazing home HDR viewing experience to our customers,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “We are proud to have an innovation partner such as Dolby to enhance our OLED and Super UHD TVs with their superior technology.”

“Dolby is enabling the future of consumer entertainment today across a wide array of playback experiences,” said Giles Baker, senior vice president, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. “Working with LG to deliver Dolby Vision support on Ultra HD Blu-ray players will enable the delivery of Dolby Vision to the highest-quality distribution format available, delivering the ultimate picture quality experience for enthusiasts everywhere.”

Visitors to CES® 2017 can see LG’s new Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray player for themselves in LG’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall #11100) from Jan. 5-8. For more information on LG’s Blu-ray system and other innovations on display at CES, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

Dolby Vision will be available later this year via LG software update.

