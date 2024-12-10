LG and will.i.am Transform LG xboom’s Sound & Design Through “xboom by will.i.am”

SEOUL, Dec. 10, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced a partnership with creative artist, multi-platinum musician, and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am, to launch a new line of audio products under the brand “xboom by will.i.am.” The partnership aims to transform xboom into a culture-forward brand with an urban aesthetic, providing an all-new audio experience.

In this partnership, LG has appointed will.i.am as LG xboom’s “Experiential Architect.” He will play a pivotal role in carving out a new space for xboom in the audio industry. Drawing inspiration from his pop culture and technological know-how, will.i.am will provide strategic counsel for LG xboom’s product development, design and brand marketing. By combining LG’s advanced technologies with will.i.am’s unique insights as a world-renowned music artist and tech entrepreneur, this partnership will infuse LG xboom products with fresh creative aspirations.

“Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts,” said will.i.am. “By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level.”

The 2025 line of “xboom by will.i.am” products, including Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds will be unveiled at CES 2025. The xboom Buds will be the first product available in the market.

All “xboom by will.i.am” products bear the mark of will.i.am, who took part in creating LG xboom’s signature sound that boasts a rich bass with a balanced and warm tones. It comes in two distinct modes for listening: one mode provides stimulating sounds that gets you moving with powerful bass while a second mode offers a soothing sound with harmonious tones. The overarching design for LG xboom aims to elevate music enjoyment. Speakers incorporate clever embellishments such as easy-to-hold straps and colorfully interactive lighting that is in sync with the beat of the music being played. Earbuds are designed ergonomically with ear tips and ear hooks for a comfortable fit that also delivers the best sound experience.

“This launch marks the integration of our wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers into one audio brand, LG xboom,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division. “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with will.i.am that will play a critical role in solidifying LG xboom’s new identity.”

All “xboom by will.i.am” products will be integrated with will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI, an AI-powered interactive audio experience, to introduce a new generation of listeners to infotainment. RAiDiO.FYI empowers listeners with unique abilities to immerse, personalize and have a two-way real-time conversation with their favorite topic-based STAiTiONS. This conversational media platform transforms radio as we know it into a new dimension, connecting consumers deeper with the music, talk radio and cultural content they love.

LG and will.i.am will celebrate this new partnership with product showcases and tech demonstrations at CES 2025 (January 7-10). To know more about “xboom by will.i.am”, please visit www.lg.com/global/xboom/xboombywilliam.

