LG ELECTRONICS’ FLAGSHIP INFINIA PZ950 3D HDTV HEADLINES EXPANDED 2011 PLASMA LINE

The INFINIA PZ950 –- with its added online content options through LG SmartTV with Magic Motion Remote for easy navigation, THX Certified 3D display* and picture-enhancing technologies– represents the pinnacle among the more than a dozen new 2011 plasma models from LG Electronics.

“LG is dedicated to re-inventing the boundaries of Plasma HDTVs, and the 2011 line represents another step forward in the industry,” said Jay Vandenbree, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “Including features that provide additional content, like LG SmartTV and 3D capability, add to the great picture quality and stylish designs that consumers have come to expect from an LG plasma HDTV.”

Connect, Surf, Enjoy

Two of LG’s new plasma lines, PZ950 and PZ750 series (each available in both 50- and 60-inch class sizes*), come with the new LG SmartTV function. Building on the online content platform the company first introduced in 2008, LG SmartTV provides consumers access to virtually limitless content, thousands of movies, customizable apps, videos and Web browsing, all through an organized, simple-to-use interface*. Making navigation easier is LG’s “magic motion” remote control. This gesture-based remote provides a simple and intuitive way to control the TV as well as LG SmartTV apps. In addition, a free app for iPhone and Android-based smart phones will provide an additional way to control the set, including a full QWERTY keyboard.

The PZ550 series (available in 50- and 60-inch class sizes*) includes online media options from content partners including Netflix, CinemaNow, VUDU, Picasa and many more with LG NetCast 1.0. Providing easy options for connecting to the Internet, in addition to the wired Ethernet jack, all internet-capable sets can integrate into a wireless home network by using a USB wireless broadband adaptor (Included with PZ950, sold separately for other models).

All LG’s internet-capable plasmas have incorporated the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology. DLNA allows consumers to access content stored on other DLNA-certified devices within the home, such as computers, making content options almost limitless.

Eye-Popping Picture, Eye-Catching Design

Four of LG’s new plasma series (PZ950, PZ750, PZ550 and PW350 series) incorporate 3D capability, working with the use of active shutter glasses and an RF emitter built into the television. They also incorporate 2D to 3D conversion, which is user-adjustable so consumers can watch almost anything with a 3D effect. The PZ950 and PZ750 have achieved THX 2D and 3D Display Certification – the industry standard for having the correct gamma, luminance, and color temperature. To earn THX 3D display certification, these models passed more than 400 laboratory tests evaluating left and right eye images for color accuracy, cross-talk, viewing angles and video processing performance. In addition to THX 3D Display Certification, this series had to pass THX certification for their superior picture quality in 2D, which must be achieved before passing THX 3D Display Certification. THX Certification ensures that consumers bring home an uncompromised HD experience with picture quality the way the director intended.

All of the new plasma series include LG’s 600Hz Sub-field Driving to ensure that all the action is delivered smoothly with virtually no motion blur. The flagship PZ950 also includes the TruBlack filter for enhanced black levels even in brightly lit conditions. Further, it features LG’s striking INFINIA Design, with a depth of less than 2 inches and a bezel measuring just 1.18 inches wide. Real glass is paired with a hair-line aluminum highlight to create a luxurious, virtually borderless appearance, while a transparent lower panel completes the slim even-bezel look. The overall effect is to draw greater attention to the screen, making for a truly immersive viewing experience in both 2D and 3D. Other 2011 models (PZ550, PW350, PV450, and PT350) include LG’s TruSlim Frame, which cut the bezel to less than 1-inch thin.

Energy Savings

Understanding consumers’ desire for products that reduce their household energy costs, most of LG’s plasma HDTVs have a variety of energy-saving features, such as Intelligent Sensor, to automatically calibrate and optimize brightness, contrast, white balance and color, based on the ambient light in the room, saving on energy output under most circumstances. Additionally, ISFccc calibration options allow consumers to work with a professional to set “day” and “night” levels for optimal viewing and brightness levels. All of LG’s 2011 plasma series also qualify for ENERGY STAR® certification.

In total, LG unveiled 12 new plasma HDTV models for consumers, featuring advanced content options, excellent picture quality, wireless technology and diverse screen sizes. Full details on the series are below: