LG ELECTRONICS LEADS THE WAY WITH FULL SUITE OF PROJECTORS

CF3D –- The Ultimate 3D Home Theater Experience

LG’s versatile CF3D is the world’s first Full HD Dual Engine Single Lens 3D Projector featuring an outstanding brightness rating of 2,500 ANSI-lumens for 2D viewing and 1,250 ANSI-lumens for 3D content and a high contrast ratio of 7,000:1.

Other 3D projection systems use two separate projectors – one for each eye. The CF3D has two engines built into one unit, reducing the space and size required to provide 3D content from a single projector. Thanks to the LCOS system, two images are polarized within the unit and projected simultaneously for maximum brightness. The CF3D projector addresses ghosting with improved and more rapid polarization, so the image is converted into a single 3D picture before transmission.

The CF3D comes with six pairs of polarized 3D glasses (additional glasses sold separately). To view 3D content, a 3D Blu-ray Disc player (or other 3D program source) and silver screen are required and sold separately.

CF181D -– The Pinnacle of Picture Quality in High-End Home Cinema

With its outstanding picture quality and wide-ranging settings, the CF181D lets viewers enjoy the movie theater experience in the comfort of their home. The CF181D’s Advanced Contrast Enhancement creates high clarity and contrast, while the Hollywood Quality Video Chip enables a picture so natural and precise; it is certified by the Image Science Foundation (ISF). The casing of the CF181D minimizes light leakage and reduces operating noise to a quiet 23dB.

The incredible 35,000:1 contrast ratio and brightness of 1,800 ANSI-lumens means the CF181D has the power to captivate on the big screen. With multiple connectivity options, the CF181D is ready to display content through nearly any device. Two HDMI inputs are on hand for connecting the CF181D to a computer, DVD and Blu-ray players, DTV decoders and many other video devices. Equipped with a number of video control and image enhancement technologies, such as Iris Auto and Trumotion Demo, the CF181D can be fine-tuned to precision.

HW300T -– Portable LED

LG’s first portable projector to incorporate the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology, consumers can easily and wirelessly transfer stored digital content from devices such as personal computers and watch it from this projector. It comes with a built-in ATSC tuner so consumers can watch TV through the projector. Augmenting the HW300T with more content options, it also includes a broadband function, which provides consumers access to a host of internet services, such as Accuweather, Twitter and Facebook – without a computer. In addition, the HW300T can also access and play DivX format HD content and, via its USB connection, it allows users to show presentation and data spreadsheets without a PC.