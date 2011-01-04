We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ELECTRONICS LEADS THE WAY WITH FULL SUITE OF PROJECTORS
2011 Series Covers Every Setting and Every Need,
From 3D to Portability to Exceptional Home Cinema
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 -– LG Electronics unveiled its versatile 2011 video projector series today at the International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205). Combining smart technologies and stylish design, LG projectors deliver robust features, convenience and outstanding picture quality that make them the perfect projectors for home, school and business settings.
Superb brightness and connectivity meet high convenience in the ultra portable HW300T. The CF181D and CF3D projectors set new benchmarks in home cinema picture quality.
“Consumers are on the look out for exciting solutions for their entertainment and business video display needs, and LG projectors provide the versatility and portability options for multiple applications,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Whether customers are looking for ease of travel for business, or theater-like performance for a home installation, LG has the right solution.”
CF3D –- The Ultimate 3D Home Theater Experience
LG’s versatile CF3D is the world’s first Full HD Dual Engine Single Lens 3D Projector featuring an outstanding brightness rating of 2,500 ANSI-lumens for 2D viewing and 1,250 ANSI-lumens for 3D content and a high contrast ratio of 7,000:1.
Other 3D projection systems use two separate projectors – one for each eye. The CF3D has two engines built into one unit, reducing the space and size required to provide 3D content from a single projector. Thanks to the LCOS system, two images are polarized within the unit and projected simultaneously for maximum brightness. The CF3D projector addresses ghosting with improved and more rapid polarization, so the image is converted into a single 3D picture before transmission.
The CF3D comes with six pairs of polarized 3D glasses (additional glasses sold separately). To view 3D content, a 3D Blu-ray Disc player (or other 3D program source) and silver screen are required and sold separately.
CF181D -– The Pinnacle of Picture Quality in High-End Home Cinema
With its outstanding picture quality and wide-ranging settings, the CF181D lets viewers enjoy the movie theater experience in the comfort of their home. The CF181D’s Advanced Contrast Enhancement creates high clarity and contrast, while the Hollywood Quality Video Chip enables a picture so natural and precise; it is certified by the Image Science Foundation (ISF). The casing of the CF181D minimizes light leakage and reduces operating noise to a quiet 23dB.
The incredible 35,000:1 contrast ratio and brightness of 1,800 ANSI-lumens means the CF181D has the power to captivate on the big screen. With multiple connectivity options, the CF181D is ready to display content through nearly any device. Two HDMI inputs are on hand for connecting the CF181D to a computer, DVD and Blu-ray players, DTV decoders and many other video devices. Equipped with a number of video control and image enhancement technologies, such as Iris Auto and Trumotion Demo, the CF181D can be fine-tuned to precision.
HW300T -– Portable LED
LG’s first portable projector to incorporate the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology, consumers can easily and wirelessly transfer stored digital content from devices such as personal computers and watch it from this projector. It comes with a built-in ATSC tuner so consumers can watch TV through the projector. Augmenting the HW300T with more content options, it also includes a broadband function, which provides consumers access to a host of internet services, such as Accuweather, Twitter and Facebook – without a computer. In addition, the HW300T can also access and play DivX format HD content and, via its USB connection, it allows users to show presentation and data spreadsheets without a PC.
The HW300T has 1200 x 800 WXGA resolution, combined with a contrast ratio of 2,000:1 and brightness of 250 ANSI-lumens to ensure it displays crisp, vibrant images even when the rooms lighting isn’t ideal for viewing. As LG’s most energy-efficient projector, the life expectancy for the HW300T is 30,000 hours. The LED light source is also built without the use of Mercury adding to the projectors environmentally friendly design. It comes in a sleek, compact glossy-black unit, weighing just 1.74lbs.
In total, LG unveiled 11 new projector models, featuring advanced content options, excellent picture quality and connectivity. Full details on the series are below:
CF3D:
• 3D Projector (Cinema 3D)
• Dual Engine Single Lens
• FULL HD 1080p (1920 x 1080 Resolution)
• TruMotion 120Hz
• 3D Auto Picture Calibration
• 2500(2D), 1250(3D) ANSI-lumens
• 7000:1 Contrast Ratio
• 3 HDMI (Version 1.4a)
• 200-inch Diagonal Projection
CF181D:
• FULL HD 1080p (1920 x 1080 Resolution)
• 35000:1 Contrast Ratio
• 1800 ANSI-lumens
• 2 HDMI (Version 1.3)
• ISF Certification
HW300T:
• LED
• Broadband
• Built-in ATSC Tuner
• Wireless DLNA
• HD (1200 x 800 Resolution)
• 2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
• 250 ANSI-lumens
• HDMI Interface
• Lifetime: 30,000 hrs
AF115:
• FULL HD 1080p (1920 x 1080 Resolution)
• 30000:1 Contrast Ratio
• 1500 ANSI-lumens
• 2 HDMI (Version 1.3)
• ISF Certification
HX350T
• LED
• HD (1024 x 768 Resolution)
• Built-in ATSC Tuner
• 2000:1 Contrast Ratio
• 300 ANSI-lumens
• 1 HDMI (Version 1.3)
• Lifetime: 30,000 hrs
BX327
• 3D Ready
• HD (1024 x 768 Resolution)
• 2300:1 Contrast Ratio
• 3100 ANSI-lumens
• 1 (Version 1.4a)
BX503B
• HD (1024 x 768 Resolution)
• 2800:1 Contrast Ratio
• 5000 ANSI-lumens
• 1 HDMI (Version 1.3)
HS200G
• LED
• 800 x 600 Resolution
• 2000:1 Contrast Ratio
• 200 ANSI-lumens
• 1 HDMI
• Lifetime: 30,000 hrs
BX286
• HD (1024 x 768 Resolution)
• 2100:1 Contrast Ratio
• 2800 ANSI-lumens
• 1 HDMI
BX324
• HD (1024 x 768 Resolution)
• 2100:1 Contrast Ratio
• 3200 ANSI-lumens
BX275
• HD (1024 x 768 Resolution)
• 2200:1 Contrast Ratio
• 2700 ANSI-lumens
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.