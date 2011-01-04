LG ELECTRONICS MAKES IT EASY TO GO SMART WITH NEW SMART TV OFFERINGS

A simple dashboard is the gateway to the LG SmartTV experience. With just four main sections -– TV Live, Premium Content, TV Apps and a Launch Bar – viewers are never more than a few clicks from a vast variety of content.

For TV models, selecting features is as easy as the wave of the hand with the motion controlled Magic Remote*. The remote is operated by simply pointing it at the screen, moving the cursor to the desired option and clicking on the selection. A keyboard is not needed, but a QWERTY keyboard app is available for download on Android smartphones or iPhone.

“LG SmartTV provides viewers with endless options on their television, however, if these entertainment features are difficult to access or select, consumers will not truly enjoy the technology,” said Jay Vandenbree, senior vice president, Home Electronics, LG Electronics USA. “We have designed our LG SmartTV platform to be as easy and simple to use as possible, so that viewers spend their time engaging with their television, rather than navigating it.”

Building upon the pioneering NetCast Entertainment Access offering, LG’s SmartTV platform provides access to endless entertainment options from providers including**:

• VUDU– Allows consumers to buy or rent from an extensive catalog of more than 2,000 high-definition movies and TV titles without monthly fees or additional hardware. It also is the only online service to offer movies in 1080p.

• Netflix – Updated with Netflix 2.0, consumers can now stream thousands of movies without a PC.

• YouTube – Instantly streams millions of Web videos directly from the Internet.

• CinemaNow – Allows consumers to browse from the CinemaNow premium content catalog and instantly stream purchased or rented movies and popular TV shows.

• Hulu Plus – Subscribers have access to back seasons or full runs of some of TV’s greatest shows.

• Amazon Video on Demand – Allows consumers to view more than 75,000 hit movies and television shows instantly.

• Live Streaming Sports (multiple partners) – Pro sports fans can follow their favorite teams, stay up to date with player profiles, and stream games in HD quality.

The LG App Store is also populated with hundreds of applications for download. Additionally, the platform includes a Web browser so users no longer need to turn on their laptop to access the Internet. With this feature, news, reviews, and a host of other content can be viewed on the television screen. (Web browser available on LG SmartTV models and LG Smart TV Upgrader only).

LG’s Smart Share function allows users to wirelessly stream content from their PCs and other compatible devices for viewing on their television screen. Smart Share also includes Media Link, which provides additional information, such as cover art or liner notes, for content being streamed.