LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS ‘HD SOUNDBAR,’ SUBWOOFER DUO
Home Theater Experience Amplified with a Sleek and Powerful 280-Watt Audio System
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –- LG Electronics unveiled the LG “HD Soundbar,” a home theater accessory designed to elevate audio performance, complement LG’s advanced flat panel displays and deliver a superb home theater experience. Demonstrated at the International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205), the LG HD Soundbar (model LSB316) also plays digital audio streamed wirelessly from Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Available in early 2011, the LG HD Soundbar (model LSB316) enhances the audio output of an HDTV by adding additional speakers and subwoofer capabilities to produce powerful 2.1 channel virtual surround sound. The LSB316 includes six speaker drivers housed in a sleek, stylish speaker bar that can be placed directly below the TV or wall mounted. The bar is accompanied by a wireless subwoofer that can be conveniently placed out of sight while delivering deep, rich bass. The LG HD Soundbar’s slim design allows for easy wall mounting, which matches up perfectly with a 42-inch class screen, one of the most popular class sizes sold in the U.S.
“LG’s new soundbar delivers a great solution for consumers who want to experience enhanced audio performance but may not have space for a full 5.1 home theater system,” said Jay Vandenbree, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “The LSB316 not only pumps up the audio performance of programming on TV, but also brings a richer audio experience to music in an easy to set up and use package.”
The LSB316’s Bluetooth capability allows users to wirelessly stream music from their Bluetooth-enabled smart phone, tablet PC or MP3 player to the bar and enjoy high quality audio performance. The Bluetooth function can also transmit sound from a TV program to compatible headphones for late-night viewing without disturbing others in the household.
Features include:
Sound
• 2.1 Channel, 280-watt output
• Wireless Active Subwoofer, Front Firing Subwoofer
• LG Sound Gallery (Professional DSP)
• Natural EQ, Bass Blast, Clear Voice, VSM (Virtual Surround Matrix) Plus, Game EQ, MP3 Up-Scaling, Night Mode
Design
• 42-inch class TV size matching
• Slim Design (height 80mm, depth 50mm)
• Capable for wall mounting or table display
• 2.5-inch Parabola speakers with silk dome tweeter
Convenience
• Bluetooth 2.1 TX/ RX
• 2 Optical In, TV Sound ez Set-up
• One portable Audio in
• USB Host (MP3/ WMA playback)
• MPEG2 AAC Support
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/ces2011.