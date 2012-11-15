LG FIRST TO LAUNCH NEXT GOOGLE TV UPDATE

SEOUL, Nov. 15, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) is the first manufacturer to offer its consumers the newest version of Google TV. The 2012 LG Smart TV with Google TV™ (G2 Series) models now combine intelligent voice and greater search functionality with LG G2 Series’ L9 dual-core chipset and user-friendly interface to make content discovery faster and easier.

“LG’s G Series TVs bring the content-wealth of the Internet to life on a TV that is packed with the latest technologies, including superb picture quality, lightning-fast processor speeds and our acclaimed Magic Remote, all on one screen, without the hassle of extra cable or TV boxes,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

With Google TV’s new features, consumers gain the added benefit of intelligent voice technology and more search functionality to easily find what they want to watch, listen or play. Voice Search is available through a convenient button and microphone on LG’s Magic Remote.

Google TV PrimeTime (previously the TV & Movies app) offers LG G2 Series users a choice of more than 100,000 movies and TV shows. PrimeTime searches through an extensive content library to find almost any show or movie with the option of viewing it on live broadcast TV, through an on demand application or a website. A quick guide has been added to allow consumers to scroll through favorite TV channels and movies while watching content on the larger screen.

Google TV now also includes a feature that automatically pairs consumers’ smartphones to LG G2 TVs via Wi-Fi®. This allows consumers to instantly play a YouTube video from their Android smartphones or tablets on their LG G2 TVs. The performance of YouTube is further enhanced by LG’s dual-core processor, its L9 chipset, based on the ARM architecture with a quad-core graphics processing unit (GPU). This chipset offers ultra-fast processing speeds, allowing consumers to quickly access and watch YouTube videos on LG G2 Series TVs with little upload and lag time.

The L9 chipset also provides the power needed for LG’s four-mode Magic Remote with QWERTY keyboard. Leveraging the power of LG’s Magic Remote voice recognition, a more intelligent search engine has been added in this Google TV update so that broadcast TV or Internet content can be found with only one vocal command.

“Voice Search and the intelligent search engine were developed to make finding the content consumers want simple,” said Kwon. “Voice Search will take you directly to the channel, show, website, YouTube video or application of your choosing with a simple voice command.” Even if consumers do not know the exact title of a program, they can search by actor or theme.

Mario Queiroz, VP Product Management, Google TV, said, “With this update, Google TV will make search and discovery of great entertainment even faster and easier. Combining features like Voice Search and improved browsing with the speed of LG’s G2 Series brings people an even more exciting home experience in the living room.”

The LG G2 Series features LG’s CINEMA 3D technology to deliver 3D with virtually no cross-talk and battery-free, shutter-free and lightweight glasses. In addition, G2 Series consumers gain access to the OnLive® application, which turns G2 TVs into a powerful on demand gaming platform by making hundreds of premium video games available instantly without a console. Games can be demoed free and purchased, or rented a la carte. Players also can subscribe to the OnLive PlayPack for unlimited play of more than 200 games, with more titles added monthly. To view OnLive’s game catalogue go to onlive.com/games/featuredgames.

The G2 series LG Smart TVs with Google TV are available in 47- and 55-inch class sizes and will be available to existing G2 TV customers in the United States beginning November 15 through an automatic software update to the TV.

