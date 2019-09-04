LG INTRODUCES EXPANDED 1MS ULTRAGEAR IPS GAMING MONITOR LINEUP AT IFA 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 4, 2019 — At IFA 2019, Europeans will get their first look at LG Electronics’ (LG) expanded lineup of UltraGear™ 1 millisecond IPS NVIDIA® G-SYNC® gaming monitors designed specifically with serious gamers in mind. The latest addition to LG’s industry-leading lineup of ultra-fast IPS gaming displays will be unveiled for the first time in Berlin from September 6-11 followed by commercial availability in the fourth quarter in key markets of Europe and North America.

All LG UltraGear monitors are fine-tuned to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience with their incredible picture quality now matched by astonishing response times. The newest UltraGear 1ms IPS Gray-to-Gray (GTG) monitor (model 27GN750) boasts the fastest refresh rate (240Hz) in the lineup, delivering the speed essential for victory in today’s fast-paced games.

This 27-inch monitor impresses with the excellent picture quality LG’s advanced IPS displays are well known for, producing lifelike Full HD images with rich, natural colors and consistent contrast across a wide viewing angle. With HDR10 support and smooth visuals free from tearing or stuttering thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible* and Adaptive-Sync, this monitor delivers a great balance of performance and price for serious gamers.

LG’s 27GN750 monitor joins existing models 38GL950G and 27GL850 which both employ Nano IPS technology to deliver accurate color reproduction and a wide color gamut that covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. With flicker-free, high-resolution images and an ultra-fast response time with a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 175Hz in model 38GL950G), the UltraGear Nano IPS monitors provide the performance and features that let gamers live the action. Model 27GL850 is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and supports HDR10 while model 38GL950G supports NVIDIA G-SYNC processors and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and also comes NVIDIA-certified.

All three UltraGear™ monitors include gaming-specific options such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair, the latter designed to enhance accuracy in FPS games.

From September 6-11, visitors to LG’s IFA booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin can see for themselves what makes LG’s lightning-fast monitors a must-have for serious gamers. Follow LG’s IFA activities on social media using #LGIFA2019.

Specifications: