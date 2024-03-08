LG Introduces StanbyME Speaker to Global Market for More Personalized Entertainment Experience

SEOUL, Mar. 8, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the global launch of the LG StanbyME Speaker (model XT7S), the company’s latest portable speaker which works in harmony with an LG StanbyME lifestyle screen or as a standalone speaker that can be taken anywhere.

Designed to enrich both indoor and outdoor entertainment, LG StanbyME Speaker’s compelling audio quality and remarkable versatility caters to the diverse lifestyles and preferences of today’s users. Ideal for design-conscious individuals who relish streaming content and music at home or on the go, this speaker hit the market in Korea and the U.S. and will be made available in more regions later.

Engineered to offer the complete entertainment experience when combined with a StanbyME screen, this speaker features seamless, intuitive pairing and control through the remote control that comes with the StanbyME screen. This allows users to effortlessly toggle their speaker and screen on and off with a single press, while also seamlessly connecting them via Bluetooth. LG StanbyME also boasts a dedicated widget with convenient one-stop control center and an overview of the speaker’s status.

To further elevate audio-visual pleasure through audio quality, LG StanbyME Speaker’s WOW Orchestra feature combines it with the StanbyME screen’s built-in audio system, creating a unified audio setup and delivering an outstanding sound experience. What’s more, LG StanbyME’s α (Alpha) 7 Gen 6 AI processor optimizes sound by content type, while the 20-millimeter dual tweeters on the StanbyME speaker deliver clear, highly detailed high frequency stereo sound. The dual passive radiator on this speaker also creates deeper, more compelling bass.

Offering multifaceted versatility, the all-new StanbyME speaker can seamlessly complement the StanbyME screen or be used as a standalone speaker anywhere, providing users with the remarkable level of flexibility that serves all their sound entertainment needs. Thanks to a dedicated cradle, the speaker attaches to LG StanbyME effortlessly, allowing users to place it in the perfect position for enhanced sound.

Moreover, with an IPX5 rating and up to 16 hours of playback, this portable speaker ensures consistent audio performance everywhere they go. With its compact and lightweight body (78-millimeter height, 326-millimeter width, 87-millimeter depth and 0.9 kilograms), LG StanbyME Speaker can be carried from one place to another with ease, while its ‘edge lighting’ feature offers eye-pleasing lighting effects that add a subtle yet visually captivating element to lift the mood and atmosphere of any setting or occasion.

LG StanbyME Speaker is currently available from LG.com website in Korea and the U.S. and is scheduled to roll out in other major markets worldwide.