LG Kicks Off Global Rollout of 2021 TV Lineup Headlined by Unrivalled OLED TVs

SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the global rollout of its 2021 TVs with products that give consumers more choice than ever before with an expanded lineup that features new OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. Guaranteed to deliver an exceptional home entertainment experience, the comprehensive collection offers a wider range of screen sizes from the most compact 43 inches to a new-to-market 83 inches and a mesmerizing 88 inches so there’s a perfect LG TV for any size room or user needs.

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs (series Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1) boast self-lit panels that produce ultra-sharp, ultra-realistic picture quality and smooth, natural motion, as well as strikingly slim designs that complement any décor. All models in the G1 series feature the new OLED evo technology, the next step in the evolution of OLED TVs that delivers better luminosity for higher brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism. The C1 series, LG’s most popular OLED TV range, offers the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces, starting with the space-friendly 48-inch all the way up to the expansive 83-inch. For customers looking for more a more price-competitive entry into the world of OLED, LG B1 and A1 series may be exactly what they’re looking for.

An exciting addition for 2021, QNED Mini LED TVs take LCD TV picture quality to the next level. Available in an array of 8K (models QNED99, QNED95) and 4K (models QNED90, QNED85) and 4K options, these models employ LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to achieve deeper blacks, more vibrant, accurate colors and greater contrast than conventional LCD televisions.

LG QNED Mini LED TV sets a new standard for the LCD TV category, enabling users to enjoy excellent HDR image quality and a far more immersive viewing experience, thanks to the combined power of the new NanoCell Plus technology and quantum dot to deliver improved red and green while the blue wavelength is emitted from the LED.

Of the entire LG 2021 TV lineup, the new NanoCell 8K and 4K TV offerings provide the greatest number of options with a large selection of 8K (models NANO99, NANO 95) and 4K range (models NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75) units to choose from. All models feature LG NanoCell display technology, employing nanoparticles to filter out color impurities, resulting in lifelike images that draw the viewer deeper into their favorite movies, sports and shows.

Beyond superb picture quality, all of LG’s premium 2021 TVs offer an immersive home entertainment experience through compatibility with the latest standards and content formats, and brand-new features and functions that add differentiated value. With support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode™, this year’s TVs make the latest movies, TV series and documentaries come to life through picture and sound of the highest quality.

What’s more, the international product testing agency Intertek has certified LG OLED TVs as having 100 percent color fidelity, which takes viewer immersion to a new level.1 And for viewers’ ultimate comfort, LG OLED TVs are also easy on the eyes, thanks to the low blue light certification from TÜV Rheinland and flicker-free certification from Underwriters Laboratories.

Improving on the premium gaming experience LG TVs have become known for, the new Game Optimizer automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of game the user is playing: first-person shooter, role-playing or real-time strategy. And sports fans will find it easier than ever to keep up with their favorite leagues and teams on LG TV with Sports Alert, while OLED Motion Pro displays every exhilarating moment and key play in incredible clarity. With Bluetooth Surround Ready, LG TVs can wirelessly connect to multiple Bluetooth speakers to deliver powerful, nuanced audio that faithfully recreates every sound on the field to recreate the feeling of being at the stadium.

Every model in the 2021 LG TV lineup supports the advanced HDMI 2.1 feature, enhanced audio return channel (eARC), which simplifies the process of connecting the TV to a sound system while also optimizing the audio. Also supported is automatic low latency mode (ALLM), which delivers seamless gaming and lag-free viewing. Select LG TV models support a variety of other HDMI 2.1 features as well.

Featured in the majority of this year’s TVs is LG’s latest intelligent processor, α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI.2 Integrating improved deep learning, the upgraded processor boosts upscaling performance to make content of any quality look sharp and detailed on the new TVs’ high-resolution screens. The α9 Gen 4 further optimizes visual output, making precise adjustments in accordance with the amount of light in each scene, the genre of content playing and ambient conditions in the viewing environment.

Picture quality is further improved with LG AI Picture Pro which recognizes the objects onscreen and processes them independently to bring three-dimensionality and depth to every scene. Additionally, AI Sound Pro up-mixes two-channel audio to virtual 5.1.2 surround while Auto Volume Leveling ensures a consistent volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

The user experience offered by LG’s newest TVs is now more convenient than ever thanks to webOS 6.0, the latest version of the company’s intuitive smart TV platform. Revamped and refined for 2021, the new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery with finely-tuned personalized recommendations. And a redesigned Magic Remote has dedicated hot keys for popular content providers, allowing users to jump to their favorite services with just a quick push of a button.

Select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the first quarter continuing throughout the year with specific dates and lineups announced locally.

1 Third-party testing conducted by Intertek reported color fidelity of the display to be 100 percent, based on CIE dE 2000 color difference metric calculated for 125 color patches distributed across the entire color volume. Color difference (Delta-E) value was less than 2 for each of the 125 color patches.

2 Processor featured in the following LG TV series: OLED Z1, OLED G1, OLED C1, QNED Mini LED QNED99, QNED Mini LED QNED95, NanoCell Nano99, NanoCell Nano95 series.