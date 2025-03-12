LG Leads Global OLED TV Market for 12th Consecutive Year

SEOUL, March 12, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has reaffirmed its dominance in the premium TV market, leading global OLED TV shipments in 2024 with over 52.4 percent of the market share. For 12 consecutive years, LG has commanded the global OLED TV market, continually enhancing the TV experience with audiovisual excellence and AI-powered personalization, embodying the true essence of OLED technology with perfect black levels and enhanced brightness.

According to market research firm Omdia, LG secured the top spot in the global OLED TV market last year, shipping an impressive 3.18 million OLED TV units. Notably, fourth-quarter shipments alone surpassed 1.1 million units, showcasing the company’s ability to deliver cutting-edge technology that meets evolving consumer preferences.

OLED TVs accounted for 45 percent of the premium TV market in 2023, based on models priced at USD 1,500 and above, marking an 8.5 percentage point increase from the previous year. With the market expected to exceed 50 percent this year, LG is committed to driving innovation and maintaining its leadership in the OLED TV industry.

As demand for larger screens continues to rise, the number of ultra-large OLED TV shipments has also increased, comprising 16 percent of the entire OLED TV market. LG remains at the forefront, dominating the market with a 57.5 percent share in 2024 for OLED screens of 75 inches and above, including a compelling selection of 77-inch, 83-inch, 88-inch and 97-inch models.

Backed by over a decade of OLED innovation, LG is set to introduce its latest OLED TVs, featuring advancements like wireless transmission of audio and visual content up to 4K 144Hz with no latency or loss in quality, AI-powered personalization through webOS, and superior picture quality with enhanced brightness and perfect black levels for a truly exceptional viewing experience.

Global TV shipments reached 208.8 million units last year, marking a return to growth after three years, with OLED TV shipments rising 8 percent year-on-year to 6.07 million units. Additionally, LG’s total TV shipments across both OLED and LCD models reached 22.6 million units last year, representing 16.1 percent of global TV market revenue.

