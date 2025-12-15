LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Over the past few years, the vehicle cabin has evolved far beyond its traditional role as a functional driving environment. In step with broader mobility trends such as electrification, automation and software-defined intelligence, the car interior has steadily grown into a flexible living space – one capable of supporting a wider range of everyday needs during the journey.

Building on this industry evolution, we at LG are exploring how in-cabin experiences may further develop through our next-generation concept platform, LG P-pod 1.0. This solution combines LG Mobility AI and advanced technologies developed across our Vehicle Solution (VS) Company.

LG P-pod is the new name we’ve given to the digital cockpits that we develop to test advanced mobility innovations before they reach commercialization. The “P” stands for Prototype, highlighting its role as an early-stage concept and a practical testbed for our mobility technologies. The word “pod” refers to the cabin itself – a modular, human-centered space where multiple technologies work together. It also evokes the image of a pea pod, symbolizing how key in-car systems – from the head unit and displays to connectivity solutions and the Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) Vision System – fit seamlessly within one cohesive environment. At once functional and symbolic, LG P-pod represents a future-oriented yet emotionally resonant design philosophy – where innovation feels intuitive, and the name itself remains simple and memorable.

Let’s take a closer look at how we’re using LG P-pod 1.0 as a test platform to drive in-cabin experience innovation.