Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG PARTNERS WITH BROADCASTERS AND CONTENT PROVIDERS TO DEMO HDR CONTENT ON 4K OLED TVs

Media Entertainment Solution 02/09/2015

Collaborations Key to Advancing HDR Technology for Consumers 

LG PARTNERS WITH BROADCASTERS AND CONTENT PROVIDERS TO DEMO HDR CONTENT ON 4K OLED TVs

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2015 — This week at IFA 2015 in Berlin, LG Electronics (LG) will demonstrate High Dynamic Range (HDR)-enabled TV and broadcasting technologies in cooperation with a host of high-profile broadcasters and content providers. The highlight will be a demonstration of BBC Research & Development’s HDR content transmitted to LG 4K OLED TVs.

 

LG will hold the world’s first demonstration of HDR Hybrid broadcast broadband TV 2.0 (HbbTV 2.0) content on LG 4K OLED TVs. The BBC HDR content will be streamed by the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) which will employ an adaptive bitrate streaming technology, MPEG DASH, also known as Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP. This technology enables HDR content streaming over the Internet to be delivered from conventional HTTP web servers.

 

What’s more, LG and its partners will demonstrate the transmission of satellite HDR content, utilizing SES ASTRA’s established satellite systems. One of the leading satellite broadcasting services in the world, ASTRA’s network reaches 312 million households of which 154 million are in Europe.

 

Visitors to LG’s booth will be able to experience HDR content delivered via BROADCOM’s set-top box, which delivers HDR content via HDMI. Audiences will be able to see and compare the visual impact of HDR content against current industry standard content.

 

“We’re using this opportunity at the largest consumer electronics event in Europe to promote awareness of HDR technology, which is ideally suited for OLED TVs,” said Lee In-kyu, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “As a founding member of the UHD Alliance, LG sees partnering with leading media companies as a priority to advance our position in the HDR market and to bring great content to our customers.”

 

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 4-9 to see the demonstration of HDR content on OLED TVs for themselves.

 

# # #

#2015
Back to list

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More