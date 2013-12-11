LG RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCED SPEECH AND GESTURE RECOGNITION INNOVATIONS

SEOUL, Dec. 12, 2013 — LG Electronics’ (LG) Smart TV advanced speech and finger gesture recognition functions have been validated by globally respected product testing and inspection body, (UL) Underwriters Laboratories. The advanced speech and finger gesture functions found in LG’s newest premium Smart TVs are the key components of an intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

“Being the first to receive UL certificate of validation for Smart TV features is confirmation of our innovation’s uniqueness and innovation,” said Do-joon Lee, Vice President and head of the UX Division in LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We are committed to advancing the Smart TV experience to bring greater convenience to people’s lives.”

For speech recognition, UL assessed how well the function comprehended spoken commands, the speed with which those commands were processed, LG’s finger gesture feature was measured in terms of movement-tracking accuracy and the effectiveness of its specialized functions.

The advanced speech and finger gesture recognition functions will be available starting in 2014 on LG Smart TV running the new operating system. The finger gesture feature is also compatible with the built-in camera or LG’s plug-in camera accessory.

Visitors to the LG booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2014 in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to try out LG’s cutting-edge Smart TV technologies for themselves.

# # #