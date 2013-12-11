Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCED SPEECH AND GESTURE RECOGNITION INNOVATIONS

Media Entertainment Solution 12/12/2013

LG’s Smart TV Advanced Speech and Finger Gesture Recognition Receive
World’s First Certificate of Validation from UL

LG RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCED SPEECH AND GESTURE RECOGNITION INNOVATIONS

SEOUL, Dec. 12, 2013 — LG Electronics’ (LG) Smart TV advanced speech and finger gesture recognition functions have been validated by globally respected product testing and inspection body, (UL) Underwriters Laboratories. The advanced speech and finger gesture functions found in LG’s newest premium Smart TVs are the key components of an intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

 

“Being the first to receive UL certificate of validation for Smart TV features is confirmation of our innovation’s uniqueness and innovation,” said Do-joon Lee, Vice President and head of the UX Division in LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We are committed to advancing the Smart TV experience to bring greater convenience to people’s lives.”

 

For speech recognition, UL assessed how well the function comprehended spoken commands, the speed with which those commands were processed, LG’s finger gesture feature was measured in terms of movement-tracking accuracy and the effectiveness of its specialized functions.

 

The advanced speech and finger gesture recognition functions will be available starting in 2014 on LG Smart TV running the new operating system. The finger gesture feature is also compatible with the built-in camera or LG’s plug-in camera accessory.

 

Visitors to the LG booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2014 in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to try out LG’s cutting-edge Smart TV technologies for themselves.

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More