LG Reveals Multifunctional 3-in-1 Projector Combining Lighting and Speaker at CES 2025

Media Entertainment Solution 03/01/2025

Company Redefines Space Efficiency and Versatility With Innovative Lifestyle
Projectors: CES Award-winning 3-in-1 and Most Compact 4K UST Model Yet

In a living room with a couple of chairs lie LG Projector PF600U lighting a wall, setting a warm tone to the room

SEOUL, Jan. 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its reputation as a top provider of lifestyle projectors with the introduction of two brand-new models at CES 2025. Raising the bar for the lifestyle projector category, LG’s “new-concept” models are designed to deliver maximum space efficiency. The CES Innovation Award-winning PF600U is a versatile device that seamlessly combines a projector with a Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp, while the CineBeam S (model PU615U) has the distinction of being LG’s smallest-ever 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector. Worthy successors to 2024’s popular LG CineBeam Q, the innovative, new models boast exceptional picture quality, design and ease-of-use; making them the ideal lifestyle companions for modern consumers.

 

PF600U: A Versatile 3-in-1 Lifestyle Companion for Everyday Spaces
The groundbreaking PF600U, a CES Innovation Award honoree, transforms living spaces with its multifunctionality. Serving as a projector, Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp, it can tailor any room’s ambiance to the user’s preferences. Whether enjoying a private theater, soothing visuals or a mood-lit listening session, it effortlessly curates a distinctive experience that enriches the moment.

 

Inspired by a floor lamp, the stand-pole design ensures intuitive usability and effortless integration into any space. It features FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and seamless OTT streaming via LG webOS for premium entertainment. Its stereo speakers with passive radiators offer rich and immersive sound, while the LED mood lamp enhances ambiance with nine colors and five brightness levels. Courtesy of its 110-degree tilting head and auto screen adjustment function, the extremely versatile companion supports a wide range of activities, from solo movie nights to immersive music sessions with friends.

 

CineBeam S: Compact 4K UST Projector Creates Freedom for Interior Design
The CineBeam S is LG’s smallest 4K UST projector, combining premium image quality with a sleek, compact and lightweight design that enables exceptional portability. Despite its compact size, it delivers stunning 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, producing vivid, lifelike visuals with 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Its ultra-short throw capability projects images ranging from 40- to 100-inches with just a few inches of wall clearance, maximizing space utilization without compromising on immersion.

 

Featuring a minimalistic metallic finish, the CineBeam S blends effortlessly into modern interiors while its rich and immersive sound comes courtesy of its built-in stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos. Powered by LG webOS, it provides easy access to popular streaming platforms. Intuitive features, such as Auto Screen Adjustment, Wall Color Adjustment and Screen Scaling/Shifting, ensure stress-free setup and optimal screen alignment, adapting to various room configurations and wall surfaces.

 

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG is dedicated to delivering versatile projectors that adapt to different moods and lifestyles while seamlessly integrating into various environments, elevating the everyday experiences of modern users.”

 

Specifications:

　PF600UPU615U
ResolutionFHD (1,920 x 1,080)4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness300 ANSI Lumens500 ANSI Lumens
Contrast Ratio150,000:1450,000:1
Size (W x D x H)290 x 290 x983110 x 160 x 160mm
Weight7.5kg2.5kg
Light SourceLED (RGBB)Laser (RGB)
Projection LensScreen Size30 – 120 inches40 – 100 inches
Throw Ratio (Min.)1.20.25
HDRHDR, HLGHDR 10, HLG
SpeakerStereo sound (Passive Radiator x 2)Stereo sound with Dolby Atmos
KeystoneAuto Screen AdjustmentAuto Screen Adjustment
PlatformwebOSwebOS
WirelessAndroid / iOSAndroid / iOS
InputsHDMI, USB Type-CHDMI, USB Type-C

 

#2025
