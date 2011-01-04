LG SETS SIGHT ON TAKING TV MARKET SHARE LEAD

Smart TV and CINEMA 3DTM TV Will Play Key Role

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –- At the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas today, the head of LG Electronics’ (LG) Home Entertainment Company revealed the company’s plans for its TV business for 2011 and beyond.

LG has set a sales goal of 40 million flat panel TVs including Smart TVs, 3D TVs, and LED-backlight LCD TVs in 2011. Its new Smart TVs will be especially important as the company looks to be a leader in a segment that is set to take off this year. LG is also looking to secure a big slice of the 3D TV market this year with its CINEMA 3D™ technology having greatly reduced flicker and crosstalk to produce the company’s best 3D picture yet.

“The global TV market is in the middle of another sea of change, with Smart TVs promising a new way to get all the shows, movies and online content at the touch of a button,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Innovation is what drives the TV business at LG and we are confident we can be a leader in both Smart TVs and 3D TVs in 2011.”

The “Point, Click, Control, Simply Smarter” concept behind LG’s Smart TV makes this television simple and intuitive for anyone to use. Home Dashboard and Magic Motion Remote Control add to the already easy user experience and make it extremely easy to access premium online content and download and use LG Apps. And Smart Share is LG’s unique content sharing feature that works with USB, DLNA, and Media Link connections to make it extremely easy to transfer content from any compatible digital device to the TV. Through Smart Share, users can also take advantage of N-Screen, which lets them select their preferred viewing environment.

LG has high hopes that CINEMA 3D™ TV will account for two-thirds of the company’s 3D TV sales in the near future. Thanks to its Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) technology, CINEMA 3D™ TV helps to optimize the separation of images for the left and right eye to give viewers truly outstanding, blur-free and flicker-free 3D picture and a wide viewing angle. What’s more, CINEMA 3D™ TV doesn’t require expensive battery-operated glasses. The glasses of CINEMA 3D™ TV take images to new heights of brightness and clarity unmated by any movie theatre and makes it more comfortable than ever for viewers to enjoy 3D content in the company of family and friends.

LG also plans to further strengthen its range of premium and mid-range LED TVs as well as its offerings of pen touch PDPs, multivision Plasma 3D TVs and Plasma TVs of screen sizes of 50 inches or larger.