LG Smart TV Users First to Explore Anime Onegai Free Service With Launch on LG Channels

MEXICO CITY, May. 13, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is offering LG TV owners in Latin America free channels from popular Japanese anime platform Anime Onegai through the company’s exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels. Anime Onegai is a streaming platform focused on anime founded by Japanese company REMOW, delivering Japanese anime straight from Japan. Available for the first time ever, Anime Onegai’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels are set to delight anime enthusiasts across Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia with high-quality Spanish subtitles and dubbing. Whether long-time anime fans or exploring the genre for the first time, Anime Onegai on LG Channels promises to deliver a captivating viewing experience on large LG Smart TV screens.

Anime Onegai on LG Channels provides an extensive selection of anime content to the Latin American audience for free, a region boasting a significant anime fanbase with multiple countries among the top consumers of anime worldwide. Exclusively tailored to Spanish speakers, users can discover anime from a diverse range of genres, from thrilling sports, futuristic science fiction and action-packed adventures to rhythmic music and emotional dramas that tug at the heartstrings.

The Anime Onegai Sport channel invites LG smart TV users to enter the captivating universe of “Kuroko’s Basketball,” a must-see anime that fuses traditional sports with fantasy elements for original adrenaline-filled excitement. For those looking for fast-paced storytelling, the Anime Onegai Action channel provides high-octane content like “REBORN!” a gripping series filled with dynamic characters and masterfully crafted fight scenes.

Anime Onegai also offers content that inspires viewers with healing moments for relaxation and reflection. “Natsume Yujin-cho,” a slice-of-life anime featured on the Anime Onegai Drama channel, takes viewers on an emotional journey filled with heartfelt moments. The Anime Onegai Music channel understands the power music holds in transporting viewers to a new world or intensifying a dramatic scene. Here, music fans can immerse themselves in dramas such as “Full Moon,” which promises viewers an immersive experience with enchanting melodies.

In addition to a diverse selection of sports, action, drama and music channels, the Anime Onegai Sci-Fi channel on LG Channels presents compelling narratives with futuristic adventures and unique worldbuilding. LG Smart TV users can dive into the popular sci-fi anime “Broken Blade” and experience a world filled with epic battles, advanced technology and political intrigue.

Available on LG Smart TVs launched in 2016 and later, LG Channels can be effortlessly accessed directly from the home screen. LG Channels remains the preferred choice for LG Smart TV users worldwide, maintaining its position among the top five most used apps. With the addition of Anime Onegai, users can delve into an even broader selection of content for differentiated entertainment experiences.

