LG TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON TO OFFER STREAMING HDR ON WEBOS SMART TV PLATFORM

BERLIN, Sep. 3, 2015 — LG Electronics today announced the launch of High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming on 2015 LG OLED 4K TVs, allowing consumers to enjoy exceptional HDR picture quality streaming directly via the Amazon Video app, available on LG’s webOS Smart TV platform. Amazon Video is the first provider delivering HDR content on LG OLED 4K TVs, offering the highest picture quality and most comfortable HDR viewing experience on the market.

Beginning today, popular and award-winning Amazon Original Series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle as well as the pilot episode of upcoming comedy series Red Oaks are now available to stream on HDR on LG’s latest OLED 4K Ultra HD TVs, including the just-announced EF9500 Flat OLED 4K TV series, some EG9600 and EG9200 models and the Curved OLED 4K TV series. The EF9500 series comes with full HDR capability built in, allowing consumers to play back HDR content from both streaming content partners and external source devices. LG’s EG9600 series received a firmware update so consumers can stream content from current and future providers.

According to the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA®), HDR is a new capability that promises to deliver a more expansive range of darkness, brightness and shadow detail, further enhancing the viewing experience. LG OLED 4K TVs meet the new CEA guidelines for HDR-Compatible Video Displays. LG OLED technology is perfectly suited for HDR content because it delivers the perfect black that only OLED TVs can achieve. By starting from perfect black, OLED is able to produce the required light ranges at lower peak brightness, resulting in an exceptional — and more comfortable — HDR viewing experience.

“By partnering with Amazon to deliver HDR content on LG’s OLED TV, we are confident we can deliver the best viewing experience available on a TV today for HDR content,” said Lee In-kyu, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “The streaming content market has grown enormously in the last few years and our partnership will bring the best in picture quality to more consumers.”

LG’s webOS Smart TV platform is designed to make finding and switching between content options — including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices — intuitive and fast. webOS features simple switching to let viewers quickly shift to any content of their choice and makes it simple to discover new sources of entertainment from 4K partners 1 such as Amazon Video, Netflix™, YouTube™, DIRECTV and many more Full HD options.2

LG’s 2015 OLED 4K TVs combine the intense detail of 4K Ultra HD and the superior contrast and rich, accurate color that OLED provides, displaying the ultimate in picture quality. For impressive sound, LG’s 2015 OLED 4K TVs feature premium built-in speaker systems designed by harman/kardon® to deliver a completely captivating audio and video experience. LG has also taken its state-of-the-art screen technology and transformed it into a work of art with its Art Slim design philosophy, making OLED a complement to any interior décor as the TVs boast an amazingly slim depth at only a few millimeters and a stylish, frameless design.

Amazon streaming HDR content will be available this month on LG OLED 4K Ultra HD TVs in the USA, UK, Germany and Austria. Visitors to IFA are encouraged to stop by the LG booth from September 4-9 in Hall 18 to see the demonstration of Amazon HDR streaming content for themselves.

—————————————————-

1 4K/UHD content delivery standards still being developed.

2 Wireless Internet connection & certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Agreement to smart TV terms and conditions required to use certain smart features. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice. WebOS does not support Flash. In order to stream 4K content a high speed internet plan capable of receiving 20Mb per second of data is required.

# # #