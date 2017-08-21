Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TO BRING PERFECT GAMING MONITORS FOR INTENSE ACTION TO IFA BERLIN

Media Entertainment Solution 22/08/2017

High Refresh Rate and a Slew of Other Features Give LG’s
GK Gaming Monitors a Serious Edge

LG TO BRING PERFECT GAMING MONITORS FOR INTENSE ACTION TO IFA BERLIN

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) will introduce two new gaming monitors at IFA 2017 in Berlin next week to even better meet the needs of the burgeoning gamer consumer base and to deliver some of the smoothest gaming experiences possible today. LG’s newest 32- and 27-inch GK monitors not only offer action enthusiasts a visually stunning experience but deliver a winning edge in competitive gaming as well.

 

LG’s GK gaming series implements the latest technological breakthroughs, namely high refresh rates of 144Hz (overclockable to 165Hz*) and 240Hz. LG’s new 32-inch gaming monitor (model 32GK850G) is the ideal display for game enthusiasts who want seamless, quick motion gameplay on large screens with high picture quality. Featuring fast refresh rate, LG 32GK850G delivers incredibly fluid graphic motion while its NVIDIA G-SyncTM graphic processing technology – which is taking the gaming community by storm – all but eliminates stuttering and screen tearing when in the heat of the action. This monitor will handily process all game genres without any afterimages while delivering rapid and fluid motion at a maximum brightness of 350 nits on its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) screen.

 

What’s more, the 32-inch monitor enhances the gaming experience in a distinct way with Sphere Lighting, which uses LEDs behind the monitor to create soft ambience lighting that increases the immersiveness of games and reduces eye fatigue while also adding a beautiful design element to the monitor. Unique features such as Black Stabilizer deliver clearer contrast to give gamers maximum visibility at all times while Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag so that players can react faster to the action. A friendly graphic user interface allows players to easily customize modes for different games and for maximum convenience, the monitor features a one-click stand which installs without the use of screws or tools and allows the monitor’s tilt, height, swivel and pivot angle to be adjusted with minimal effort.

 

The 27-inch GK monitor (model 27GK750F) also delivers incredibly smooth gameplay with the highest refresh rate and the fastest response time. The more compact monitor is designed to take on all gaming needs with enhancements to improve the player’s chances of willing, such as 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction and AMD FreeSync™ technology. Features such as Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync and Crosshair – which places a target in the center of the monitor in order to enhance accuracy in FPS games – are designed to make the gaming experience second to none.

 

At IFA 2017, LG will also showcase its stunning 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor (model 34UC89G) with its expansive 21:9 aspect ratio display to maximize the gaming experience. The immersive effect is most evident in racing, RTS or AOS games which support 21:9 aspect ratio. This monitor also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 166Hz* ) to maximize the experience for all gaming genres.

 

“Our efforts to deliver the best platform for gamers have resulted in these amazing new monitors which we’ll showcasing at IFA,” said Jang Ik-hwan, vice president of the IT Division at LG Electronics. “We are confident players will notice a difference in their gameplay and look forward to seeing their reactions once they’ve had a chance to test drive these fantastic new products.”

 

Visitors to LG’s booth at IFA 2017 in Berlin will have a chance to experience all these exciting gaming monitors firsthand.

 

# # #

 

 

Results may vary depending on the graphic card and game title.

#2017
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology