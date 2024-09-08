LG to Enhance Its Virtual Production Solutions Through Strategic Seed Investment With Mo-Sys

SEOUL, Sep. 9, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announces it has acquired a stake in Mo-Sys Engineering (Mo-Sys), a market leading developer of virtual production solutions and camera robotics. The strategic seed investment and partnership will expand LG’s capabilities in the virtual production and broadcasting technology segments, enabling it to deliver a more comprehensive lineup of sophisticated hardware- and software-based solutions.

Formerly the exclusive province of the movie industry, virtual production studios are becoming increasingly popular with TV broadcasters, and with corporations and educational institutions seeking to create their own content in house. Employing a wide array of advanced technologies, including large-scale LED screens, camera tracking, LED controllers and media servers, virtual production stages have brought a new dimension – and a raft of new possibilities – to the art of visual storytelling.

Renowned for its industry-leading display technology, LG has already established itself in this growing segment, providing its Micro LED and LED screens for both virtual reality (VR) studios and extended reality (XR) stages. Through its newly-signed strategic partnership with Mo-Sys, LG will be able to offer a fuller range of solutions for virtual production and XR studios. As part of the agreement, the two companies will be able to seamlessly support customers who choose to combine LG’s LED displays and controllers with Mo-Sys’s XR products and systems to create a total solution for XR.

“We’re excited by this new partnership, and by the unique value we’ll be able to deliver to customers through combining LG’s mastery of display technology with Mo-Sys’s expertise in virtual production solutions,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “LG will continue to pursue collaboration with partners to strengthen its capabilities as a provider of B2B solutions and innovative experiences.”

Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering, commented, “We are delighted to have LG’s support as we continue to innovate in the field of next-generation virtual production technology. Their investment will enable us to enhance our R&D efforts, drive sustainability, and create more efficient production solutions.”

LG virtual production solutions will be on show at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2024 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (September 13-16). For more information, visit LG Digital Connect .

# # #