LG TO INTRODUCE ALL NEW 4K HDR-ENABLED OLED TV LINEUP AT CES 2016

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) will be exhibiting its newest flagship 4K HDR-enabled OLED TVs at the 2016 CES from Jan. 6-9, led by the flagship 77/65-inch G6 and 65/55-inch E6 models. All eight new models will feature LG’s premium technologies including OLED displays, 4K resolution and high dynamic range, which LG implements in the G6 and E6 as HDR Pro.

All 2016 OLED TV models from LG feature the Ultra HD Premium seal of recognition from the UHD Alliance for meeting the demanding standards set by the industry organization for resolution, high dynamic range, peak luminance, black levels, wide color gamut and audio quality, among other criteria. The new TV lineup supports the industry-standard HDR formats established by the world’s leading broadcasters, film studios and consumer electronics manufacturers such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision™.

The G6 and E6 are the first TVs from LG to feature the company’s unique Picture-On-Glass design, which boast an ultra-thin 2.57mm OLED panel with a translucent glass back and forward-facing soundbar speaker system. By focusing on TV technologies directly related to picture and sound quality, both the G6 and E6 represent a whole new level of home entertainment innovation.

On OLED TVs, HDR becomes something else to behold, its capabilities enriched by OLED’s Pixel Dimming technology. Unlike LCD displays where the LED backlight locally dims entire sections of the screen, each pixel on an OLED panel can switch on and off independently. As a result, OLED TVs render crisp, vibrant colors and shadow details, even when bright objects are directly next to deep, dark areas. This ability ensures that images are displayed in perfect black as well as in vibrant colors, making OLED TVs the ideal medium for HDR content.

With 10-bit panel and 10-bit processing power, LG’s OLED TVs have access to more than a billion possible color options and ColorPrime Pro technology gives these TVs the ability to display the finest details of color and gradation. And with support for BT.2020, the next-generation standard for broadcast and distribution, the G6 and E6 are future-proof with a higher color reproduction rate.

Developed in partnership with high-end audio pioneer harman/kardon, the LG G6 and E6 are designed with a front-firing soundbar speaker system. With the speakers pointing forward, not downward like many thin TVs, viewers will hear clean, detailed audio without any distortion and reflection. The soundbar system is equipped with extra woofers to bolster the power of the speakers, setting LG OLED TVs apart from other stylish, ultra-thin TVs.

The 2016 OLED TV lineup come with the newest iteration of LG’s webOS content management platform. LG webOS 3.0 provides an exceptional user experience to help LG SMART TV users more intuitively navigate the TV’s many features. Since its commercial introduction in 2015, webOS has been praised as one of the most versatile smart TV platforms by major media titles. With enhanced mobile connectivity, remote features and more content options, LG webOS 3.0 is expected to appeal to even more discerning customers than its predecessor.

“Our 2016 OLED TV lineup features a long list of innovations, such as Picture-on-Glass design and HDR Pro which are prominent and key features in the G6 and E6 models,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “By upping our OLED TV game every year, we are driving innovation in the TV space so that more consumers will see and hear about the benefits of owning an OLED TV. We think 2016 will be a game changer for this category.”

The LG G6 and E6, among other new LG products, will be on display at CES with plans to start its global rollout in March. For more information about LG products at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2016 .

