LG ULTRAFINE 5K/4K DISPLAYS DESIGNED FOR THE ULTIMATE MAC USER EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Oct. 28, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing two new displays designed specifically to integrate seamlessly with the newest MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The new UltraFineTM 27-inch 5K display and its 21.5-inch 4K display from LG are ideal for creating an expanded work space in the home or office and the perfect complement for MacBook and MacBook Pro users who desire expansive, high-quality resolution at all times.

27-Inch UltraFine 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 3

Designed and optimized for the new MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 running macOS 10.12 and later, the stunning 27-inch UltraFine 5K display appeals to a range of creatives, including video and photography professionals. With a breathtaking resolution of 5120 x 2880 and 218 pixels per inch (ppi), the color reproduction capabilities of the UltraFine 5K display allow it to cover 99 percent of the P3 color space. What’s more, the monitor’s advanced IPS display technology minimizes color shift and color loss from any viewing angle, ensuring that users see the original content as it was meant to be seen.

As the world’s first 5K display with Thunderbolt 3, LG’s UltraFine 5K display has the capability to receive and transfer 5K video, audio and data from the new MacBook Pro while simultaneously charging it through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable. The UltraFine 5K display features three downstream USB Type-C ports for additional connectivity and power with compatible accessories. Seamless macOS integration enables brightness and volume control like built-in display without the need for physical buttons on the display.

The front-facing camera and microphone works with FaceTime and high fidelity integrated speakers enhanced by LG’s Rich Bass feature completes the multimedia experience while a height and tilt-adjustable stand maximizes user comfort.

21.5-Inch UltraFine 4K Monitor

With a density of 219ppi that gives this display the ability to present sharp 4K resolution (4096 x 2304) image quality, the UltraFine 4K display is the perfect companion for the MacBook while also supporting the new MacBook Pro. The 21.5-inch model covers 99 percent of the P3 spectrum, boasting vibrant brightness levels and an IPS panel capable of providing more uniform color expression. Featuring USB Type-C connectivity for video, data and power over a single cable and macOS integration for display control, the LG UltraFine 4K display offers three downstream USB Type-C slots, a high-quality Rich Bass Speaker and an adjustable stand for enhanced ergonomics.

“We are excited to be introducing two highly advanced displays capable of meeting the needs of even the most demanding Mac users,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company “Not only do these UltraFine displays offer stunning picture quality, they will usher in a new age of connectivity, helping creative users achieve optimal efficiency in their homes, studios or offices.”

The LG 21.5-inch UltraFine 4K display will be available starting in November while the LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K model will be available in early December starting in the United States. Please visit www.apple.com for more information on LG UltraFine displays and details on pre-ordering the 21.5-inch 4K monitor.

# # #