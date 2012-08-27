LG UNVEILS PREMIUM IPS MONITORS PERFECT FOR BOTH GRAPHICS PROFESSIONALS AND ENTERTAINMENT ENTHUSIASTS

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2012 – LG Electronics (LG) unveiled two new premium IPS monitors today at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin, the EA93 and EA83. The EA93 is designed to enjoy variety of entertainment and the EA83 is specifically crafted to handle graphics-intensive applications. The most noticeable feature on the EA93 is the cinematic screen, a 21:9 display –- the same ratio used in real movie theaters –that works as a superb solution for home entertainment and multitasking. The EA83 lets consumers take advantage of Wide Quad High Definition (WQHD) resolution (2560×1440 pixels). WQHD offers ample screen real estate for power users looking to multitask and provides one of the widest color spaces available. The monitor accurately reproduces 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color palette, providing graphics experts with a superior level of imaging quality.

“Through continuous innovation of our IPS monitors, we are raising the user experience to a whole new level for home entertainment and graphic professional use,” said J.J. Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “The EA93’s immersive 21:9 cinematic screen and the EA83’s advantages when it comes to advanced graphics applications make these newest monitors compelling additions to our premium IPS monitor lineup.”

Ideal Multimedia and Multitasking Solution

The 29-inch EA93 boasts 2560 x 1080 resolution, and since the aspect ratio is identical to that of a typical movie theater screen, contents are shown just the way they were intended. But it isn’t only the size of the screen that makes the monitor so adept with multimedia, the EA93 accurately captures 100 percent of the defined sRGB color space, and the monitor delivers 300nit brightness for higher quality, more lifelike colors. Put simply, IPS technology plus a cinematic screen is the ideal combination for entertainment.

The extra-wide screen is also useful in work situations, helping to improve productivity. The 4-Screen Split feature can divide the display into four segments, transforming the monitor into an advanced multitasking tool. The additional Dual Link-up function allows two devices to connect to the monitor simultaneously. Sharing files from two devices at the same time — a PC and a smartphone — has never been easier.

Graphics Powerhouse

The EA83 was designed to be a comprehensive monitor solution for filmmakers, photographers, designers, and other graphics experts by providing a combination of superior resolution and lifelike colors. The WQHD (2560×1440 pixel) high resolution IPS monitor provides vivid picture quality while featuring one of the widest color spaces in its category. Expressing colors not available within sRGB, the EA83 is able to display 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space and gives graphics professionals the exact colors they’re looking for.

LG’s innovative IPS monitor is capable of producing images that are practically identical to their real-life counterparts. The EA83 ships with software and hardware color calibrators, enabling graphics professionals to ensure that the screen always displays the most accurate and natural colors.

Visitors to IFA will be able to experience both the EA93 and EA83 IPS monitors firsthand at the LG Electronics stand in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin.