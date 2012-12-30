LG UNVEILS SMARTER, MORE REFINED SMART TV LINEUP AT CES 2013

SEOUL, Dec. 31, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its new CINEMA 3D Smart TV lineup at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The 2013 lineup offers easier content access and sharing along with an updated Magic Remote for a simplified, intuitive user experience (UX). A variety of models and sizes will be on display at CES, including LG’s awe-inspiring 84-inch Ultra HD and 55-inch OLED TVs.

Smart Control: Simple and Intuitive

LG offers the very definition of Smart Control with its enhanced Smart Home and Magic Remote. The new Smart Home onscreen interface featuring My Interest Cards – a special folders for apps and other content –provides easy, quick access to what’s trending on news sites as well as up-to-the-minute weather information. My Interest Cards can be customized according to the needs and preferences of the user.

The Magic Remote has been redesigned to fine-tune content and menu navigation, making interaction as simple and intuitive as possible. The device still incorporates the fundamental control capabilities of earlier Magic Remotes – point, wheel, gesture and voice recognition. At CES, LG will demonstrate Voice Mate, an enhanced version of the company’s voice control technology capable of recognizing the natural flow of language. The Voice Mate feature offers a new voice search option that simultaneously filters search results from all corners of the LG Smart TV platform – VoD services, search engines, external devices and more. LG’s Smart Control with Magic Remote is like no other system, enabling users to experiment and discover the most comfortable way to enjoy their LG Smart TV.

Smart Sharing

The enhanced SmartShareTM feature offers users the ability to mirror or transfer content from smart devices to LG Smart TVs via a multitude of connectivity options, including WiDi and Miracast. The 2013 lineup will enhance inter-device sharing further by implementing Tag On. This feature immediately connects two devices for speedy media sharing. To use Tag On, the user simply holds a smartphone or other NFC-enabled device against the NFC sticker on a CINEMA 3D Smart TV. The 2013 lineup also supports LG Cloud, which allows the user to remotely stream high-quality content from practically any location.

Smarter Discovery in Sea of Content

Smart TV users have a steadily growing selection of content from which to choose. But how can Smart TV users easily find what they want in a vast sea of Video-on-Demand (VoD) and live broadcasts from multiple sources? The LG Smart TV offers a solution to the problem via an advanced recommendation function called On Now. The convenient service suggests trending VoD and broadcast content. Results pop-up with handy thumbnail images, making it faster and easier for the viewer to make a content selection.

With a vast array of movie, lifestyle, gaming and 3D choices, consumers looking for international or local content can quickly find what they want on their LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs. Partnerships with a growing list of providers from around the world, including local broadcasters and subscription programming services, allow LG to keep its content offerings relevant and fresh.

LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs deliver a smooth user experience and superior picture quality thanks to an upgraded central processing unit (CPU) and graphic processing unit (GPU). CPU speeds are now 120 percent faster in several premium CINEMA 3D Smart TV models. Even more impressively, GPU speeds are now 300 percent faster, which translates to clearer images that enhance gaming, viewing and multitasking.

Magic Stand and CINEMA SCREEN Design

The new 2013 models embody LG’s minimalist CINEMA SCREEN Design. The TV’s bezels have been significantly reduced to provide a greater sense of immersion. The Magic Stand further enhances the effect, enabling the screen to appear as if floating. Both elegant and functional, the stand complements the screen without creating any visual distraction. This sleek formation effortlessly blends into any modern interior design scheme. The stand also features a convenient swivel and roller function, allowing the TV to be repositioned with ease.

Comfortable CINEMA 3D

LG’s CINEMA 3D Smart TVs employ Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) technology for superior 3D viewing comfort. This technology uses lightweight glasses tocreate a comfortable 3D viewing experience without the distracting flicker or crosstalk of active shutter-style glasses.

Eco-Friendly and Safe

LG’s CINEMA 3D Smart TV has won CES Innovations Awards for its superiority in hardware and software a number of times, including at the 2013 CES Innovations Awards. Another accolade was bestowed on the CINEMA 3D Smart TV lineup in December when the 55LA6900 model earned an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) from Underwriters Laboratories Inc. The 55LA6900 was singled out for its remarkable energy efficiency and eco-friendly qualities.

“LG always strives to provide the most engaging, most convenient user experience to consumers all over the globe,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “We have been singularly uncompromising, both in developing and improving the LG Smart TV platform. As a result, we are confident the UX our 2013 models will shatter all expectations and demonstrate that LG has moved the medium of Smart TV forward.”

# # #