Media Entertainment Solution 07/01/2014

LG Presents the Future of Displays with a TV that Changes its Curve

LG UNVEILS WORLD’S FIRST FLEXIBLE OLED TV AT CES 2014

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today took the cover off the world’s first Flexible OLED TV at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. With this groundbreaking TV unit, viewers can control the angle of curvature for the ultimate viewing experience that was only available in the realm of science fiction.

 

“LG’s Flexible OLED TV is a product that has to be seen to be believed because it defies description,” said H. H. (Hyun-hwoi) Ha President and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “What curved is to flat, flexible is to curved. LG continues to lead the evolution of televisions into the next generation.”

 

What separates LG’s Flexible OLED TV from every other TV set in the world is that the curvature of the display can be altered using the TV remote to suit the viewer’s preference. The range of curvature was determined by taking into account key factors that affect the viewing experience such as screen size and viewing distance. Since the viewer can adjust the curvature, they can enjoy the best TV viewing experience, tailored to their tastes, every time.

 

The 77-inch TV unit is the result of technological integration encompassing all aspects of producing a product as innovative as this TV, such as design, displays, quality assurance, etc. The Flexible OLED TV has been subject to tens of thousands of hours of tests to ensure the reliability and durability of its unique display. With the introduction ofthe Flexible OLED TV, LG now has achieved a major grand slam, having introduced its share of world firsts in the OLED TV space — flat, curved and now flexible.

 

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 7 – 10 will have the opportunity to see LG’s stunning Flexible OLED TV for themselves.

 

# # #

#2014
