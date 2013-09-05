LG UNVEILS WORLD’S LARGEST ULTRA HD OLED TV

BERLIN, Sep. 6, 2013 — LG Electronics marked another milestone today by unveiling the world’s largest Ultra High Definition (or ULTRA HD) OLED TV at IFA, the largest consumer electronics and appliance trade show in Europe. LG’s 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV follows in the footsteps of the company’s 55-inch CURVED OLED TV, which was introduced to the public just eight months ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“LG was proud to be the first company to commercially launch an OLED TV and we are once again setting our sights high with the ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV,” said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “This 77-inch TV is proof that we will never stop pushing the boundaries and exploring new possibilities.”

Currently the largest OLED TV in the world, LG’s 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV is also LG’s most advanced next-generation TV to date. Spanning a total of 77 inches diagonally, the massive curved screen fills the viewer’s field of vision more completely than a flat-screen TV. The ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV combines LG’s exceptional WRGB OLED and ULTRA HD technology, enabling it to produce infinite contrast ratio and resolution four times greater than regular FULL HD . Unmatched in picture quality, this enormous, futuristic-looking TV is “a true home entertainment wonder that has to be seen to be believed,” Kwon said.

Visitors to IFA 2013 can see LG’s beautiful 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV for themselves by visiting Hall 11.2 at Messe Berlin.

