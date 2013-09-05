Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UNVEILS WORLD’S LARGEST ULTRA HD OLED TV

Media Entertainment Solution 06/09/2013

LG’s 77-Inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV
Paves the Way in Next-Generation TV Market

LG UNVEILS WORLD’S LARGEST ULTRA HD OLED TV

BERLIN, Sep. 6, 2013 — LG Electronics marked another milestone today by unveiling the world’s largest Ultra High Definition (or ULTRA HD) OLED  TV at IFA, the largest consumer electronics and appliance trade show in Europe. LG’s 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV follows in the footsteps of the company’s 55-inch CURVED OLED TV, which was introduced to the public just eight months ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

 

“LG was proud to be the first company to commercially launch an OLED TV and we are once again setting our sights high with the ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV,” said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “This 77-inch TV is proof that we will never stop pushing the boundaries and exploring new possibilities.”

 

Currently the largest OLED TV in the world, LG’s 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV is also LG’s most advanced next-generation TV to date. Spanning a total of 77 inches diagonally, the massive curved screen fills the viewer’s field of vision more completely than a flat-screen TV. The ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV combines LG’s exceptional WRGB OLED and ULTRA HD technology, enabling it to produce infinite contrast ratio and resolution four times greater than regular FULL HD . Unmatched in picture quality, this enormous, futuristic-looking TV is “a true home entertainment wonder that has to be seen to be believed,” Kwon said.

 

Visitors to IFA 2013 can see LG’s beautiful 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV for themselves by visiting Hall 11.2 at Messe Berlin.

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More