LG’S NEW GRAM OFFERS ENHANCED PORTABILITY AND ALL-ROUND TOP PERFORMANCE

SEOUL, Dec. 14, 2017 — At CES 2018, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its latest LG gram laptops that deliver superior portability, enhanced powerful performance and convenience features. Since the incredibly lightweight laptop line debuted in 2014, LG has consistently surprised consumers by maximizing portability without sacrificing performance. The impressive successor to its previous lineup, the LG 2018 gram laptops push the boundaries of portable computing with improved mobility and durability, as well as upgraded processors and more versatile functionality. Altogether, the gram series offers an excellent workstation for those wishing to work, study more effectively or enjoy media content for extended periods in any environment.

The new models continue to be the most easy-to-carry laptops available on the market today.1 Their ultra-thin bodies feature a highly efficient 72Wh battery which allows longer work time without plugging in, lasting up to almost a full day on a single charge.2 And the compact design allows the LG gram’s smaller form factor to feature wider screens. The 14-inch model 14Z980 is the same size as a conventional 13-inch laptop but still offers a wider display with a minimized bezel.

Equipped with the latest 8th generation Intel® CoreTM i7 and i5 processors and SSD storage, the newest LG gram devices are even more efficient and significantly faster. Users can boost work efficiency as high as 40 percent while booting time now comes in under 10 seconds. Unlike other compact laptops that achieve lower weight or smaller size by minimizing interior space, LG’s gram series offers a second SSD drive slot for even more internal storage for those large video files.

LG’s new gram models are durable enough to use even in the most extreme environments, passing seven stringent U.S. military MIL-STD 810G durability tests for resistance to impact, pressure and temperature. This improved build quality is achieved by the Nano Carbon Magnesium full metal alloy body, often used in the aerospace industry where high strength and light weight are required. The result is an increase in durability by 20 percent compared to traditional magnesium products.

The new LG gram series comes with a host of convenience-enhancing features. A user can work late into the night with the backlit keyboard, which also serves as delicate ambient lighting while highlighting the PC’s minimalist profile. The precision touchpad enhances fingertip control with a smoother and more accurate pointer system. The webcam is positioned on top of the display where it should be for flattering video calls and DTS Headphone X provides multi-channel sound of up to 11.1 channels for rich 1.5W hi-fi surround sound. The upgraded fan is even quieter and emits less heat than before.

The 2018 gram laptops carry on LG’s trend of incorporating advanced optional features into its computing products such as Touchscreen, Fingerprint Reader and ThunderboltTM 3. With LG’s new IPS In-cell Touch technology, the gram was able to maintain its compact size and the enhanced touchscreen allows for more delicate, accurate onscreen haptic control without color shift when touching the display. The Fingerprint Reader enables users to log in and power on at the same time with the press of a single button. What’s more, ThunderboltTM 3 allows for compatibility with Mac product, supports data transfer eight times faster than USB Type-C and enables seamless transmission of 4K/5K content to exterior displays.

“We’re very proud to introduce the new gram PCs, which have been designed in direct response to those wishing to get an all-round, high performance laptop with maximum portability,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “LG offer more powerful laptops that deliver greater work efficiency and durability while continuing the product’s original identity of offering lightest laptop in its category. The 2018 gram series can tick all the boxes for users who want versatile and lightweight laptops with faster processing capabilities.”

LG’s latest gram laptops will be available in the U.S. market starting next month with other markets to follow soon thereafter. Visitors to CES can see the new features of the 2018 LG gram for themselves at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

1 The 13.3- and 14-inch laptops (models 13Z980 and 14Z980) weigh just 965 and 995 grams, respectively, while the largest 15.6-inch version (model 15Z950) weighs in at 1,095 grams.

2 LG gram laptop batteries on the 13.3-, 14- and 15.6-inch models last up to 22.5, 21.5 and 19 hours, respectively, based on 2014 MobileMark® criteria.